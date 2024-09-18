WOL 3D India Limited IPO To Open On 23rd September, Sets Price Band at Rs 142 to Rs 150 Per Share

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] September 18: Incorporated in November 1988, WOL 3D India Limited provides 3D Printing solutions, which enable easier prototyping and finding applications in various sectors, such as manufacturing, education, engineering, architecture, interior design, fashion design, product design, medical, and dental. The company is poised for its initial public offering (IPO), with plans to raise INR 25.56 crores through the issuance of 17.04 lakh new shares.

For its SME Initial Public Offering (IPO), WOL 3D India Limited has established a price band of Rs. 142 to Rs. 150 per share. The company’s shares will open for subscription on Monday, September 23, 2024 and closes on Wednesday, September 25, 2024. These will be listed on the NSE SME, with a projected listing date of Monday, September 30, 2024.

WOL 3D India Limited’s revenue increased by 70% and profit after tax (PAT) rose by 109% between the financial year ending with March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023.

Hem Securities Limited is the book running lead manager of the WOL 3D IPO, while Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the registrar for the issue. The market maker for WOL 3D IPO is Hem Finlease.

The issue proceeds will be utilized for repayment in full or in part, of certain of the outstanding borrowings, to meet working capital requirements (including augmentation on Long-Term Working Capital) and general corporate purposes.

On Thursday, September 26, 2024, the shares for the WOL 3D India IPO are anticipated to be allotted, and on Friday, September 27, 2024, the shares will be credited to the demat account of the allottees. The IPO comprises 50% of the net issue for QIB, 35% for retail investors and 15% of the net issue for the NII segment.

Retail investors need to contribute a minimum of Rs 1.5 lakh considering the minimum lot size for an application is 1000 shares. For HNIs, the minimum bidding size is two lots, or 2000 shares, for a total investment of Rs 3 lakh at the upper price band.

The company manufactures 3D filaments for additive manufacturing using ABS and PLA plastics. It offers a range of products at various price points and provides prototyping services using FDM, SLA and SLS technology, including CAD/CAM modeling, reverse engineering and vacuum casting.

Products are largely sold through experience centre at Mumbai branch offices and online through e-commerce platforms such as Flipkart India Private Limited, Jiomart, Firstcry, Indiamart, Snapdeal, Moglix and Amazon Seller Services Private Limited. The company has four branch offices in Delhi, Hyderabad, Bangalore, and Mumbai and five franchise offices in Pune, Chennai, Coimbatore, Rajkot, and Nagarcoil.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. Investing in stocks involves risk, and past performance is not indicative of future results. Readers should conduct their own research or consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

