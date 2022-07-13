Woman-Led SaaS Start-up Task Tracker Raises Seed Funds

New Delhi [India], July 13: Task Tracker, a vernacular people management tool (web and mobile application) for businesses to improve efficiency and productivity, has raised an undisclosed amount in their seed round led by IIT Mandi Catalyst, IIT Mandi iHub & HCI Foundation, Elina Investments, Mintosh Advisory, Karandeep Singh Vohra from the Oxford Alumni Network, POD World, Laveesh Bhandaria leading Economist & Founder of Indicus Foundation & Salil Bhandari, Founder BGJC.

Task Tracker, a SaaS Enterprise startup, was founded by the husband-and-wife duo of Rishab & Neha Chandra in 2021.

Task Tracker was initially created for their personal use. They saw businesses struggling to adopt the technology due to the high cost and complexity of the available tools, converting Task Tracker into a product for their customer base after seeing its benefits. It has become extremely popular in a very short span of time.

Neha Chandra, CEO, said that the new funds would be used to further grow the product suite & revenue and for faster customer acquisition.

Today, Task Tracker has over 4000 users across firms in several industries. And this is just by using its Product Led Growth method and no formal marketing.

According to a Motilal Oswal survey conducted recently, India has the world’s third-largest SaaS ecosystem, after the United States and China. Indian companies are promptly establishing themselves in the SaaS Enterprise sphere, with a moto built in India for India and the world.

For more information, visit tasktracker.in

