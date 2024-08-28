Women are more likely to adopt digital financial services when introduced by local agents or women community influencers

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], 28 August : Nalin Bansal, Chief Relationship Management at the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), speaking at the Global Fintech Festival 2024 on Wednesday, emphasized that only 25 per cent of payment users are women, with even lower penetration in semi-urban and rural areas.

"While we've achieved significant scale in financial inclusion, penetration remains a challenge, with only 25% of payment users being women, and even fewer in semi-urban and rural areas. Many women's mobile numbers are not linked to their bank accounts, hindering their participation," Bansal said.

He added, "Yet, data shows women are 50% less prone to fraud and are highly loyal and engaged users. As an ecosystem, we must prioritize personalized, assisted services and continuous engagement across all channels. UPI123 has made strides, especially for initiatives like Ujjwala, and prepaid instruments hold promise as a 'secret purse' for women. Building trust is crucial, and it is our collective responsibility to foster it."

Women are more likely to adopt digital financial services when introduced by local agents or community influencers, particularly women who can help them overcome social and technological barriers.

Women who make at least five transactions in the first week of onboarding are twice as likely to continue using UPI. This highlights the need for financial service providers to rethink in-app nudges and sales metrics to encourage consistent usage.

93 per cent of women surveyed expressed the need for ongoing support during the first three months of using digital payments, particularly for grievance redressal during failed transactions.

Kalpana Ajayan, Regional Head - South Asia, Women's World Banking, said, "We recognize that digital payments can serve as a powerful tool for women, enabling them to manage their finances more effectively, access a broader range of services, and ultimately secure a better future for themselves and their families."

She added, "By addressing the specific barriers that women face in adopting digital payments, we open up a new frontier for growth. This initiative is about much more than inclusionit's about positioning women as key drivers in the digital financial ecosystem."

The NPCI's UPI platform has already revolutionized India's payment landscape, with UPI transactions soaring from Rs 920 million (USD 11.08 million) in FY 2017-18 to Rs 83750 million (USD 1.01 billion) in FY 2022-23, reflecting a staggering CAGR of 147 per cent. The value of UPI transactions reached INR 80.79 trillion (USD 96,287) across approximately 55.66 billion transactions in the first four months of FY 2024-25.

Of the 536 million women aged 15 years and older in India, 37 per cent report using mobile internet, making the addressable market for UPI solutions among women around 200 million strong.

