Won’t allow unrestricted deployment of high-risk AI systems: Minister

New Delhi, Dec 20 The India AI governance guidelines do not allow unrestricted deployment of high-risk AI systems but adopts a risk-based, evidence-led and proportional governance approach, according to the government.

The guidelines recognise that AI is a major driver of economic growth and social change. At the same time, it can also pose risks to individuals and society. Some of these include bias, discrimination, unfair outcomes, exclusion, and lack of transparency, according to Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Jitin Prasada.

In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision, the government is democratising the development and usage of technology. The focus is using Artificial Intelligence (AI) for solving real-world problems and ultimately improving lives across various sectors.

The government has taken a balanced and pragmatic techno-legal approach towards its regulation. India’s AI strategy has been formed after studying legal frameworks around the world and extensive consultation with stakeholders.

“India combines legal safeguards with technological solutions, rather than relying only on laws or market forces. The Government is funding R&D projects at premier institutions such as IITs to develop AI tools for deepfake detection, privacy protection and cybersecurity,” said the ministry.

It further stated that this approach reflects India’s belief that effective AI governance must be supported by practical technical interventions. This will ensure that innovation continues without compromising the safety, trust and rights of citizens.

The India AI Governance Guidelines were released on November 5, 2025. It provides a comprehensive national framework to ensure the safe, responsible, and inclusive development of Artificial Intelligence in the country.

“Safeguards are outlined to address risks to individuals and society. The Guidelines state that sectoral regulators will remain responsible for enforcement and oversight within their legal mandate,” according to the ministry.

The guidelines are designed to be agile and flexible. They are principle-based and not prescriptive. Their purpose is to support responsible AI adoption without stifling innovation. They do not introduce new statutory mechanisms such as independent audits, appeals, or new oversight bodies. Instead, the Guidelines rely on existing laws. These include the Information Technology Act, the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, and sector-specific regulations.

