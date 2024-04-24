Workday Nutrition Launching "Better Morning" Specially Designed For Working Professionals

PNN

New Delhi [India], April 24: When we talk to working professionals they always say how stressful their day was, as they didn't have an energetic start. Keeping the same in mind, Workday Nutrition is all set to launch its first nutrition product "Better Morning" for working professionals on 1st May 2024.

National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5) states, around 24% of women and 22% of men in India are underweight and around 70-90% Indians are facing Vitamin D deficiency. These stats indicate the increasing demand for such nutrition products for working professionals.

Better Morning will be a game-changer in the field of nutrition, especially for working professionals. With a focus on recharging mornings, it aims to address the day-to-day needs of Working professionals, entrepreneurs and individuals who are stuck in their demanding work schedules while trying to prioritize their health and wellness.

"Better Morning is more than a nutrition product, it's a lifestyle choice for those who value their health and productivity. We aim to empower professionals to take control of their mornings and set the tone for a successful day." said the founders of Workday Nutrition.

The nutrition product by Workday Nutrition is a result of intensive research and development by Workday Nutrition's experts. This can be proved by some reviews taken during its Beta Testing phase. One of the reviews stated "Better Morning has been a lifesaver for me during busy workdays. The natural ingredients help curb my cravings and keep me energized throughout the day".

Another review went like "It has been a game-changer for me. I've noticed a significant improvement in my energy levels and focus throughout the workday. It is very convenient to use and carry if I want too".

If we talk about how anyone can use the product, users have to simply mix the product with water or their preferred beverage for a quick and nutritious breakfast. The product will come in convenient packaging options suitable for single servings.

Better Morning has a balanced blend of essential nutrients, vitamins, and Proteins that can provide the energy boost and focus required for a productive and Cheerful workday. With "Better Morning," individuals can now start their days on a positive and healthy note, setting a positive start in both their personal and professional lives.

Better Morning will be available for purchase on the official website of Workday Nutrition. By offering a convenient, nutritious, and effective solution to enhance mornings, this product is all set to change the way working professionals approach their daily routines.

