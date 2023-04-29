Workelevate unveils AI-Powered HR Chatbot to enhance Digital Employee Experience (DEX)

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 29 (/BusinessWire India): Workelevate, a digital employee experience (DEX) solutions with conversational AI capabilities, proudly announces the launch of HR Chatbot. Designed to streamline HR support and elevate the digital employee experience, this innovative chatbot covers a broad spectrum of use-cases, including personal information management, attendance and leave tracking, salary slip access, HR policy guidance, taxation document retrieval, and more. The platform also facilitates seamless meeting room bookings, efficient grievance redressal, and comprehensive campaign and survey management, all while fostering employee engagement through communication tools and recognition programs. With Workelevate's HR chatbot, employees can effortlessly navigate their professional lives, while HR teams can concentrate on building a productive and nurturing work environment.

The HR Chatbot seamlessly integrates with leading HRMS providers such as Darwinbox, PeopleStrong, Ramco, and SAP SuccessFactors, ensuring compatibility with existing HR systems. Accessible across devices, employees can engage with the chatbot on all prominent collaboration platforms like Microsoft Teams, Google Workspace, Slack, WhatsApp, and all browsers.

A top-tier hospital in India has already incorporated Workelevate's HR Chatbot integrated with PeopleStrong (HRMS) for employee onboarding and offboarding, demonstrating the platform's capability to streamline HR processes.

Prateek Garg, Managing Director of Progressive Infotech, expressed enthusiasm about the new HR Chatbot, stating, "We are excited to offer HR Chatbot, which embodies our continued dedication to delivering innovative DEX solutions that empower employees and streamline HR operations, ultimately enhancing the digital employee experience and fostering happier, faster, and smarter employees."

For more information about Workelevate, visit www.workelevate.com

Progressive Infotech: Empowering Digital Workplaces of Businesses with Workelevate & IT Managed Services

As a leading IT Managed Services provider, Progressive Infotech is dedicated to helping businesses streamline their digital workplace operations by delivering employee-centric solutions and integrated managed services. Our team of over 1,000 expert professionals collaborates with more than 150 active clients, providing round-the-clock support through our 24x7 Network Operations Center (NOC) and Security Operations Center (SOC).

Discover how Progressive Infotech can transform your digital workplace by visiting our website at www.progressive.in.

