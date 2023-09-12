World Brand Affairs releases the List of Visionary Indian Leaders of The Year 2023

PNN

New Delhi [India], September 12: In a nation teeming with diversity, culture, and challenges, there are individuals who have emerged as a guiding light, steering India towards a brighter future. From arts to business and academics to technology, this list of “Visionary Indian Leaders of the Year 2023” curated by “World Brand Affairs” showcases the diverse talents and remarkable contributions of such leaders who have not only envisioned a better tomorrow but have actively worked towards making it a reality. As we peer into the future, we hold firm in our belief that every person mentioned in the list will persist in playing a pivotal role in molding India's destiny.

Shradha Sharma, Founder and CEO of Yourstory

Shradha Sharma is the Founder and CEO of YourStory, a prominent Indian media platform focusing on entrepreneurship and innovation. With a background in journalism, she founded YourStory in 2008 to spotlight and support startups and innovators. Sharma is a respected figure in the Indian startup ecosystem, known for her commitment to sharing inspiring success stories and promoting entrepreneurship. Her work has had a significant impact on fostering a culture of innovation in India.

Deep Kalra, Founder & CEO of MakeMyTrip

Deep Kalra is the founder and CEO of MakeMyTrip, a prominent online travel company. He's known for transforming the Indian travel industry through innovative digital solutions. Born in 1968, he holds degrees from St. Stephen's College and IIM-A. Under his leadership, MakeMyTrip has become a one-stop travel platform, revolutionizing the way Indians plan and book trips.

Amit Jain, Co-founder and CEO of Cardekho Group

Amit Jain is the CEO and Co-founder of GirnarSoft, known for co-founding CarDekho with his brother in 2008. Despite facing challenges, he bootstrapped the company for seven years, achieving profitability. In 2013, CarDekho secured $15 million in Series-A funding and grew to become a unicorn today, with a valuation of $1.2 billion.

Sudarshan Sabat, Founder and CEO of Indian Trainers Academy

Sudarshan Sabat is a renowned mind trainer who has inspired lakhs of people with his mind power techniques. He offers a wide range of programs, including life coaching and business and professional growth training. He has received over 50+ national and international awards and has authored 13 books and articles in world-class training magazines.

Sandeep Chatterjee, Supply Chain and Sustainability Leader at IBM Consulting

Sandeep Chatterjee is a celebrated Supply Chain and Sustainability Leader at IBM Consulting, known for his exceptional awareness of supply chain intricacies and sustainability demands. With a career spanning prestigious organizations, including Tata Motors, Infosys, Oracle, KPMG, Deloitte, and IBM, Sandeep excels in supply chain management, business transformation, and sustainable practices. Renowned for his commitment to sustainability, he is also the CEO of International Supply Chain Education Alliance (ISCEA) India.

Dr. Kushal Gohil, Spine Surgeon and Assistant Professor at Grant Government Medical College

Dr. Kushal Gohil is an esteemed Spine Surgeon and Assistant Professor at Grant Government Medical College, Mumbai. Dr. Gohil's notable contributions lies in his commitment to embracing technological advancements in Spine care. As a healthcare professional, Dr Kushal believes in the importance of social responsibility. He organizes free camps for those in need, providing healthcare services and support to individuals who may not have access to regular medical care. Dr Kushal Gohil has been commended by Shri Girish Mahajan, Medical Education Minister of Maharashtra, and Shri Ramdas Athawale, Honourable Social Justice Minister (MOS). Their acknowledgement of Dr. Gohil's contributions further highlights his exceptional skills and commitment to providing quality healthcare.

Shubhojeet Pal, Co-founder of Sutra Art of Clothing

Shubhojeet Pal is the CEO of Prish Textile India Pvt. Ltd. and Co-founder of Sutra Art of Clothing. Holding a Masters in Commerce and PGDM from IIM Kashipur, he specializes in Financial Risk Management. With 11+ years of experience, he's excelled as a Tax Consultant and Business Analyst, combining expertise and innovation.

Karteek Routh, Co-founder of DocTutorials & Founder of Tranquil Bistro

Karteek Routh is a spirited force in business, excelling in both the education and food industry. He co-founded DocTutorials, an online learning platform for medical aspirants in 2020. Simultaneously, he established Tranquil Bistro, a one-of-a-kind dining/lounge experience in Hyderabad, India, known for its unique menu and ambiance. His goal is to transform education with the help of technology and also enjoy his passion for food and beverages at the same time.

Dr. Moksha Kalyanram Abhiramula, Founding Partner of La Mintage Legal LLP

Dr. Moksha Kalyanram Abhiramula is a seasoned lawyer with two decades of experience as an expert in ADR, corporate, tax, and civil law. He protects businesses through legal, and due diligence and exposes corporate scams while holding prominent national and international finance qualifications. He is the Founder of two major firms, namely La Mintage Legal LLP, which focuses on corporate, mergers and acquisitions, SEBI & FEMA laws and La Mintage Dispute Resolution Hub LLP, a center for paralegal assistance and ADR services.

Amit Sharma, Technical Head of IIHT Ltd

With more than 15 years of experience in educational technology, Amit Sharma is an accomplished leader. He is the Technical Head of IIHT Limited. He works to overcome educational gaps, and promote diversity in EdTech. Making education a fundamental human right and employing innovation to create a more just society are Amit's unrelenting pursuits.

Eishwar N Maanay, Dean of BNMIT, Bangalore

Eishwar N Maanay, the dynamic and visionary Dean of BNM Institute of Technology. Committed to nurturing the holistic development of young minds, he spearheads a transformative approach to education. Emphasizing upskilling and cutting-edge teaching methods, he establishes groundbreaking partnerships with industry leaders, providing students with real-world exposure. A true proponent of hands-on learning, he serves as an inspiring mentor, empowering the leaders of tomorrow.

Shashwat Gangwal, Managing Director of Tilak Stone Arts India

Shashwat, a dedicated entrepreneur, joined his father's business five years ago and has revitalized the brand. Under his leadership, they've innovatively integrated technology, transforming how we see temples. TSA India's groundbreaking experience center in Jaipur, praised for its serenity, reflects its global ambition. Emerging from Kishangarh, the Marble City of India, they're set to make their mark worldwide, with growing international appreciation for their mandirs and murtis.

Balaji Subudhi, Founder of The Chai Wallah & Speaking Tea

Eppile Balaji Subudhi, also known as Balaji Subudhi, is a skilled entrepreneur with a unique journey from technology to the culinary world. With a background in data science and over 15 years of experience, he's the force behind several successful enterprises. His ventures like 'The Chai Walah' showcase his passion for food and science, while projects like 'Speaking Tea' empower small farmers. Balaji's goal is to inspire entrepreneurs and bridge technology with the culinary industry.

Vedant Saxena, Founder of Fraime

Vedant is a foremost voice in the world of Generative AI. With a blend of artistry and analytical prowess, he not only crafts transformative visual narratives but also lends his deep expertise, guiding top-tier brands and studios in their AI journey, ensuring they harness its full potential.

Vipul Gupta, Co-founder & CEO of NOIGRA

An alumni of BITS Pilani and a visionary entrepreneur, Vipul Gupta along with his brothers Rajat Gupta & Udit Gupta, co-founded a pioneering hemp & cannabis brand NOIGRA, focused on holistic wellness in 2020. Following an ethical & responsible approach, their dedication to well researched, premium quality & effective products has earned them recognition as a leader in the evolving landscape of hemp & medicinal cannabis in India.

Jiji Eugene, CEO of Remilo Ventures

Jiji Eugene, a dedicated educational consultant, fervently enhances educational prospects for student development. Initially, she conducted tuition classes, later extending free sessions to support struggling students, guiding them towards prosperous careers. She has earned respect as an influential figure in education and is proficient in networking, listening, collaboration, adaptability, negotiation, relationship management, delegation, and time management. Her consultancy, Remilo Ventures Pvt. Ltd., stands out for its excellence in aiding students in reaching their academic aspirations.

Mainak Bhowmik, General Manager at Thriveni Earthmovers

With over nine years of experience in finance, Mainak Bhowmik looks after Corporate Finance at Thriveni Earthmovers. He is a seasoned professional with expertise in investor relations, deal structuring, financial modeling, banking compliance and raising sizable investments. He thrives in challenging situations, and through his tenure with multiple banks and CRY, he has demonstrated excellence in various finance roles and social impact.

Fr. Siju Mathew, Leader of St. Joseph’s Bethany Navajeevan Vidyalaya

Fr. Siju Mathew oic is a dedicated educationist and leader who belongs to Bethany Ashram congregation and at present, the principal of St. Joseph’s Bethany Navajeevan Vidyalaya, aims to provide quality education and holistic development to underprivileged communities. He emphasizes character growth, practical thinking, and creativity alongside academic achievement. His ultimate goal is to nurture socially conscious, adaptable, and responsible individuals who can make a lasting positive impact on society.

Masumi Mewawalla, Founder & Creative Director of Masumi Mewawalla & Emblaze

Masumi Mewawalla started working at the young age of 3 as a child actress in TV shows like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kusum, Kutumb, etc. At 21, she founded Pink Peacock Couture - a Luxury Pret | Couture | Bridal, later rebranded as Masumi Mewawalla in 2023, pioneering rose gold embroidery in Indian couture. She also launched the fast fashion brand Emblaze, in 2019. She envisions making Emblaze a global fast fashion brand and the label Masumi Mewawalla a label which encapsulates modern India and the modern bride. She aims to institutionalise her brands and turn them into a legacy. She is also gearing up to enter the cosmetics and skincare space and expand her portfolio with innovatively accessible products.

Dr. Ankit Bhargava, Founder of ABHIAHS Healthcare

Dr. Ankit Bhargava combines extensive clinical, research, and academic experience of more than 13 years. Beyond being a Padma Shri nominee for this year and being a TEDx speaker, Dr. Bhargava's accolades include being India's only Honorary Professor at Exeter College, University of Oxford, and pioneering roles in Industrial and Adventure Sports Physiotherapy. Founder of ABHIAHS Healthcare, he prioritizes patient well-being and has treated over 100,000 patients, often averting surgeries with his expertise. He is also the Dean-Faculty of Physiotherapy and Diagnostics Jayoti Vidyapeeth Women's University, Jaipur.

Manish Mishra, Director of Sales at Realme India

Manish Mishra is the Sales Director at Realme with over 17 years of expertise in channel sales, Marketing & team Management. A DU graduate, he had the privilege of working with renowned companies like Pepsico, Airtel, Samsung, Transsion and realme through diversified roles and responsibilities. His strength lies in team building, pushing the limits and boundaries of success, and building strong ethical organizational and channel relationships.

Ishita Singh, CEO of Fabuliv

As the founder and CEO of Fabuliv, Ishita Singh possesses strong leadership skills, guiding the company with a clear vision. Ishita's background as a Petroleum Engineer gives her a unique perspective in blending craftsmanship with sustainable practices in the furniture industry. Committed to eco-friendly practices, Ishita incorporates sustainability in the company's ethos and ensures the use of sustainable and eco-friendly raw materials.

