World Cup TV deals - Enjoy the ultimate viewing experience this World Cup season by purchasing a OnePlus TV

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 23: The anticipation and excitement surrounding the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 is at an all-time high. You can cheer for the Indian team from your living room by bringing home a OnePlus TV, which promises unrivalled clarity, superior sound quality, and a seamless user experience. The state-of-the-art displays of OnePlus TVs ensure that every boundary, wicket, and catch will be seen in vivid detail, bringing the stadium experience into your living room.

OnePlus is at the forefront of innovation, and its TV range is no exception. These LED and QLED TVs are equipped with advanced features like Gamma Engine, powerful 64-bit processors, and Gamma Colour Magic. These features ensure optimum brightness, contrast, and sound for every match. On the other hand, the advanced MEMC technology guarantees that fans won't miss a single moment, making OnePlus TVs the perfect companions for high-octane encounters. Moreover, the sleek designs and fluid displays ensure these TVs are perfect for any modern home.

While the Men in Blue score big runs on the pitch, you can score big deals off it. Shop for OnePlus TVs on Bajaj Mall this World Cup season and enjoy cashback offers of up to Rs 5,000. You can also score hefty discounts on select models while shopping on the digital platform. Make the most of this cricketing extravaganza by choosing OnePlus TVs for an unparalleled viewing experience.

Benefits of purchasing the latest OnePlus TVs from Bajaj Mall

Bajaj Mall offers a comprehensive collection of TVs including OnePlus TVs, at market-best prices. You can enjoy the exhilarating action of Cricket World Cup 2023 by purchasing a OnePlus TV from the digital platform. Whether you are a new or registered user, you can shop for OnePlus TVs on No Cost EMI using the Bajaj Finserv Insta EMI Card. This allows you to split the bill into interest-free monthly instalments, with repayment periods ranging from 1 to 60 months. Besides No Cost EMI plans and cashback deals, you can relish zero down payment and free home delivery offers on select models.

Here is how to shop for your favourite OnePlus TV on Bajaj Mall

1. Go to Bajaj Mall and log in using your registered mobile number

2. Search for OnePlus TVs and browse the available options

3. Handpick your desired model and add it to your cart

4. Select your No Cost EMI terms, including the EMI and tenure

5. Enter the required information, including your Bajaj Finserv Insta EMI Card details, registered phone number, and delivery address

6. Select 'Generate OTP' to receive a one-time password (OTP) on your registered mobile number

7. Enter the OTP in the relevant field to complete the purchase

8. You will receive a confirmation SMS on your registered phone number with the time and date of delivery

*Terms and Conditions Apply

Bajaj Mall is an online digital marketplace that assists consumers to compare and choose from a wide range of products. It offers customers abundant choices in providing the required products on No Cost EMI and zero down payment options on select products. Bajaj Mall has partnered with leading electronics, home appliances, lifestyle, etc., brands to provide a guided buying experience.

For further information, visit www.bajajmall.in or download the Bajaj Finserv app on Google Play Store or App Store.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor