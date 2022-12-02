World Disability Day: How this woman entrepreneur gave the world it’s one-of-a kind matchmaking app for people with disabilities

Delhi/Mumbai, December 02: World Disability Day is observed across the world on 3rd December. While there is always a lot of talk about inclusivity, awareness, charities and exceptionally inspiring stories during the entire week, there is very little that is done to help people with disabilities lead a supposedly “normal life” throughout the year.

That’s where our knight with a dating app comes into the picture. Minal Sethi, Founder, MatchAble, started this idea to break the taboo around disability in India and normalise dating culture for the specially-abled.

MatchAble is a unique app and community that propagates boundless love and inclusivity. Unlike many other well-known dating apps available today, MatchAble’s algorithm aims to pair up two verified profiles of specially-abled people according to their preferences, age, gender, and interests, among other things.

It’s more than just a dating app; it is also a community where people with disabilities can feel safe, and accepted and find someone who can empathize and not show pity. It is for the entire spectrum of LGBTQIA+. A lot of consideration and thought has gone in the making of the app as well. The interface of the app is purposefully kept purple since it represents the color of disability. Not only is the algorithm favorable but the functioning and user experience is developed after due research. The programme goes beyond the typical functions of a “dating app.” MatchAble has developed a special feature that allows users to change the font size for those who have retinal (eye) disorders. The app intends to provide a variety of interactive and specially-abled-friendly features in the near future, including screen reader, screen speaker, voice note integration, and video calling (for users who have trouble typing). And each of these features will make it possible for users of all capacities to use and benefit from the app to its fullest.

The application is accessible from Google Play store. Users can make use of the platform’s services without incurring any in-app purchases. MatchAble, let’s love conquer all beyond disabilities.

Delhi-based Periwinkle Peafowl Pvt. Ltd. flagship mobile app – MatchAble, is a dating, matchmaking and networking platform that enables people with special needs to make meaningful connections both online (virtually) and offline (in the real world). Powered by its proprietary tech and algorithms, the MatchAble app effectively helps specially-abled people – including men, women, and those from the LGBTQIA+ community, to break free from a multitude of societal taboos that usually limit their chances and likelihood of bonding with like-minded people in the name of disabilities. The app is currently available free of cost for Android users.

Google Play store (Android): https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=app.thematchable.matchable

Apple Appstore (IoS): will be available soon

