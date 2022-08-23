World Entrepreneurship Day Highlight – Pavani Naidu: Women Entrepreneur On A Mission To Make Youth Of India Financially Independent Under Swavlambi Bharat Abhiyan

August 23: World Entrepreneurship Day is celebrated on 21st August. The day has been observed to foster awareness about entrepreneurship, innovation, leadership, and its importance in our day-to-day lives among all the rising entrepreneurs. On this World Entrepreneurship Day, let us bring into the limelight one of those women entrepreneurs who has been spreading the word for “Real freedom comes with financial independence”, Pavani Naidu.

The unemployment problem has become a matter of concern for the nation in the last few decades. Rather than blaming it on the concerning political situation of the country, finding a permanent solution for the rising unemployment issue is the need of the hour. Looking up to this concern, Pavani Naidu, a digital marketing professional, is conducting entrepreneurship and decentralization seminars as part of Swavlambi Bharat Abhiyan.

“I want more young entrepreneurs to join in with me to celebrate World Entrepreneurs day every 21st of August. So, through my seminars and Swavlambi Bharat Abhiyan, I am only getting a step closer to my dream”, says Pavani Naidu, Founder of Aartisto Technologies.

Swavlambi Bharat Abhiyan is a Jointly run Nationwide Campaign conducted by the Central Govt along with Entrepreneurs in India; Aiming to make the citizens of India self-reliant. Inculcating the spirit of entrepreneurship, the campaign is directed towards instilling entrepreneurship development spirit amongst the Indian youth so they can themselves originate their source of income rather than searching for already limited jobs. This campaign is set to stimulate the local economy of India as well as production to further create employment.

“Young entrepreneurs need not know about the pragmatic details that must be accomplished before they can successfully launch and run a business. Through my seminars on decentralization and entrepreneurship, I want to motivate and inspire the youth to develop the right ideology,” says Pavani Naidu, a passionate entrepreneur, digital marketing professional, and web designer.

Pavani Naidu’s entrepreneurship and decentralization seminars are a great source of encouragement to foster entrepreneurship skills amongst the nation’s youth. The inspirational seminars being conducted at more than 5 degree and PG colleges are empowering students to interface with the industry, enabling them with the motivation to start their own enterprise sooner than ever.

“In my opinion, being highly populated or having a large number of young population is not a weakness but a great asset. Every youngster is capable of becoming a job provider rather than a job seeker, thus generating employment opportunities for others, “ Pavani adds.

Pavani Naidu, who has been entrusted by leading institutions of India to conduct seminars for entrepreneurship and decentralization as part of the Swavlambi Bharat Abhiyan, is also one of India’s most recognized branding, web design, and graphic design expert. As the Founder of Aartisto Technologies, she is responsible for managing the day-to-day operations of Aartisto Technologies Incorporation, a brand in Canada, and Aartisto Technologies Private Limited, India.

Pavani Naidu has been a freelancer since 2004 and completed her Masters in Law of Financial Services & Capital Markets from NALSAR University of Law, Hyderabad, in 2010. Her vast experience in the field of Digital Branding enables her to offer excellent digital marketing consultancy services through Aartisto Technologies. Pavani Naidu is also the Founder of www.OurStartUpIndia.com.

You can learn more about Pavani Naidu and her company Aartisto through the links given below:

Pavani Naidu: www.pavaninaidu.com

Aartisto Technologies: www.aartisto.com

