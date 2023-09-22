World Fall Prevention Day: Antara Senior Care Launches AGEasy 'Empower' Smart Watches; Adds Another Feather to its Integrated Care Ecosystem for Seniors

NewsVoir

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], September 22: Antara Senior Care, the leading brand in senior care solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its new fall detection and prevention watches. The watches are designed to help seniors stay safe and independent by providing 24/7 emergency help and fall detection features.

The launch of these watches coincides with Fall Prevention Day today. Falls are a major health concern for seniors and the risk of falling increases with age. Studies suggest that the prevalence of falls among older adults in India is estimated to be around 26% to 37%, with the pooled prevalence being around 31%. (1) Globally, 38 million disability-adjusted life years (DALYs) are lost due to falls, with injuries due to falls being considered unpreventable and significantly high. (2)

With its advanced fitness tracking, the AGEasy ‘Empower’ smartwatch enables seniors to prevent and detect incidences of fall and stay connected to their loved ones. The smartwatch is equipped with advanced fall detection technology that uses motion sensors to detect when a user has fallen. If there is a fall and user does not move or respond within a certain timeframe, the watch will automatically dial the emergency contacts. The fall-detection watch also has two-way voice and video calling so that the wearer can make calls with loved ones directly from the watch.

In addition to fall detection, the watch also has advanced live location tracking and geo fencing. The watch can also track the wearer’s Heart Rate, Body Temperature, Blood Pressure and Blood Oxygen level, real time. Caregivers can also call the wearer's watch anytime, using a regular cellular network without requiring a separate cell phone.

Antara Senior Care has collaborated with LifeQ, a US company that has developed this wearable device. LifeQ has been conducting research on fall management for over a decade now. Antara Senior Care plans to launch an advanced version of a smartwatch that will predict falls, in partnership with LifeQ soon. This smartwatch will be a game-changer in the world of wearables. It will come with a fall-risk assessment feature, providing an accurate and up-to-date understanding of an individual's fall risk status. The watch will monitor physiological parameters and activity levels, creating a unique health pattern for each wearer. It can predict fall risk and prevent falls thereby providing peace of mind to users who are concerned about the safety of their loved ones.

Commenting on the milestone, Ishaan Khanna, CEO, Antara Assisted Care Services, said, “We are thrilled to launch our new fall prevention and detection smartwatch on World Fall Prevention Day. Our mission is to help seniors stay safe and independent, and the watch is an important tool in achieving that goal. Empowered by cutting-edge technology and fuelled by empathy, our objective is to provide the most holistic and trustworthy solution for the worrying issue of falls among seniors. We believe that by providing seniors with the right technology, we can help them live their best lives."

The AGEasy ‘Empower’ smart watch is available for purchase on the AGEasyByAntara website and on Amazon India.

Launched in 2013, Antara is a wholly owned subsidiary of Max India Limited, one of the three listed entities of the Max Group. It is an integrated service provider for all senior care needs, operating two main lines of businesses – Residences for Seniors and Assisted Care Services. Antara’s first residential community in Dehradun comprises nearly 200 apartments spread across 14 acres of land. In 2020, it launched a new senior living facility in Noida’s Sector-150. With 340 apartments in its first phase of development, it will cater to the social, recreational, educational, wellness, and health-related needs of seniors. It is expected to be ready for possession by 2024.

Antara’s Assisted Care Services include ‘Care Homes’, ‘Care at Home’ and ‘MedCare’ products. This line of business caters to seniors above the age of 55, who need more immersive interventions in their daily lives due to medical or age-related issues. Starting with its first facility in Gurugram, the Care Homes provide long-term care to seniors who require constant medical and nursing supervision, and short-term care services for the recuperation of seniors. Its Care at Home services provides well-equipped, trained professionals offering care to seniors inside their home’s comfort. The MedCare product services vertical is a one-stop platform for the daily medical equipment needs of seniors.

Recently, Antara conducted a first-of-its-kind survey ‘State of Seniors’. It attempted to understand the elderly population better with a special focus on their aspirations, preferences, challenges and opinions on today’s socio-cultural and economic issues. The study, conducted in North (Delhi-NCR), South (Chennai, Bengaluru & Hyderabad) and West (Mumbai & Pune) regions, covered 2,000 middle and upper-class elders aged 55 and above.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor