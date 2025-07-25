World IVF Day 2025: Expert Advice for Aspiring Parents

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 25: Each year on July 25th, we mark World IVF Day, a celebration of a remarkable scientific breakthrough that has transformed lives across the globe. But beyond the science, this day is a powerful reminder of hope. A reminder that parenthood, once a distant dream for many, is now a reality thanks to assisted reproductive technologies.

Today, as we honor the pioneers who made IVF possible and the millions of babies born through it, I want to pause and speak directly to those still waiting. Those silently struggling with the question—“Why not us?”

In my years of practice, I've met countless couples who delay seeking help. Some are hopeful that nature will eventually take its course. Others don't even realize there may be a medical reason behind their struggles. I understand. It's not easy to face the possibility that something might be wrong. But here's the truth: fertility is not something we can afford to take for granted. Like time, it moves forward. And waiting especially in silence can sometimes mean missing opportunities.

One of the most important messages I want to share today is this: early awareness changes everything.

If you've been trying to conceive for over a year (or for six months if you're over 35), please don't wait in uncertainty. Schedule a fertility evaluation. It's simple, often non-invasive, and could give you valuable answers. In many cases, the solution is far easier than couples expect sometimes just a little support, guidance, or timely intervention is all that's needed.

It's also important to acknowledge the emotional weight many couples carry. Fertility struggles can feel isolating. Social expectations, family pressure, and personal disappointment often add layers of stress. But you are not alone. And more importantly, you are not without options.

If you're not yet ready for parenthood but know that you might want children in the future, I strongly recommend looking into egg freezing. It's a safe and scientifically sound method to preserve your fertility, giving you more control over your timeline without compromising your future dreams. This option is increasingly popular among career-focused individuals, those managing health issues, or simply those who haven't found the right partner yet. And it's never about rushing it's about protecting your choices.

The field of IVF has come a long way since the first “test-tube baby” was born in 1978. What was once experimental is now routine. Today's IVF treatments are highly personalised, built around your body, your health, and your goals. With cutting-edge diagnostics, advanced embryo freezing techniques, genetic testing, and world-class laboratories, the success rates are better than ever and the journey is safer and more comfortable too.

At ART Fertility Clinics, we believe in evidence-based medicine, compassionate care, and giving you the information you need to make empowered decisions. We walk with you through every step because fertility is not just about medical protocols. It's about people. About hope. About life.

If you're reading this and wondering if it's time to act, let this be your gentle nudge. Ask the questions. Seek the answers. There is no shame in needing help. In fact, one of the bravest things you can do is advocate for your own future.

Parenthood may not always follow the timeline you imagined but that doesn't mean it's out of reach. The journey may be different, but the destination is still possible.

On this World IVF Day, let's shift the focus from fear and delay to knowledge and action. Let's normalize fertility conversations. Let's support each other in this deeply personal but widely shared experience. And above all, let's keep believing in science, in resilience, and in the power of new beginnings.

Because waiting should never cost you the chance to become a parent.

Dr. Richa Jagtap

Medical Director – ART Fertility Clinics, India

