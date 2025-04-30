World-Renowned Hair Expert Emine Elmacioglu Partners with Mister Hair For Indian Launch

VMPL

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], April 30: Turkish hair transplant veteran Emine Elmacioglu has joined hands with Mister Hair, a Bangalore-based clinic founded by India's leading trichologist Rajaram Sundaramurthy, to bring global hair restoration techniques to India.

With over 20 years of international experience, Emine has worked with renowned clinics including Istanbul Hair Center, EUROPE Hair Center, and YIACO Apollo in Kuwait. She is a specialist in DHI (Direct Hair Implantation) and FUE (Follicular Unit Extraction), with expertise in Sapphire FUE, hairline design, and natural implantation angles. She has participated in thousands of successful surgeries across Turkey, Dubai, and Kuwait.

Her collaboration with Mister Hair aims to upgrade Indian clinics by training staff in global techniques and protocols. This partnership enables Indian patients to access world-class results using globally acclaimed methods at local pricing.

Founded in 2018, Mister Hair is led by Rajaram Sundaramurthy, who has over 10 years of experience in trichology and was trained in Turkey. He has treated over 3,000 patients and consulted more than 10,000 individuals, using his signature Root Cause Analysis approach. Instead of relying on medications like minoxidil, Mister Hair provides natural, side-effect-free solutions through personalized diagnostics, lifestyle correction, and nutrition.

"Mister Hair is not just about treating hair lossit's about helping people understand the real reasons behind it," said Rajaram. "Partnering with Emine brings the latest international innovations directly to Indian clinics."

The recent webinar hosted by Mister Hair and Emine Elmacioglu turned out to be a massive success, drawing impressive engagement and reinforcing the growing demand for expert-backed, natural hair restoration solutions in India

The expert will be available for the treatments from May15th onwards. Consultations are available with the Turkish expert by booking a slot with Mister Hair Bangalore and Chennai locations.

With this collaboration, Mister Hair and Emine Elmacioglu are setting new standards in hair caremerging global expertise with holistic Indian care for long-lasting, medication-free results.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor