World Summit 2024 : Unlocking Business Potential

New Delhi [India], December 24: Global Triumph Foundation & The Business Ascent organized the World Summit 2024 event held at Grand Mercure on 14th December 2024. In this event 200+ top business leaders educator & women entrepreneurs participate from all over India.

Eminent guests and speakers that graced the event included:

Dr. N. Prabharkaran : Vice - Chairman , Institute Of Defence Scientist & Technologists (IDST) , DRDO , Bangalore

Gopinath Rao , IEDS : Former Deputy Director , MSME - DI , Bangalore, Govt. Of India .

Ajay Pratap Singh - Joint Secretary, Madhya Pradesh Press Club& COH-OTT Uff Tv

Dr. P.K. Rajput-Former Vice President, Cadia Pharmaceuticals

It is our esteemed pleasure to launch 'The Business Ascent' magazine, a premier publication dedicated to empowering entrepreneurs, business leaders, and individuals seeking to ascend to new heights of success. 'The Business Ascent' magazine promises to deliver insightful articles, expert analysis, and inspiring stories of business triumphs and lessons learned. The face of the magazine were Praveen Kumar Pandey International Business, Ajanta Pharma LTD & Karthil Raja Karnan , CEO , MADique Technologies

The futuristic Humanoid Robo Shows presented by the visionary Rajsekhar S. This extraordinary showcase humanoid robot that are pushing the boundaries of artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotics.

The panel discussions witnessed various expert panelists shared their insights on the topic "Future-Proofing Education: Essential Skills for the 21st Century"

The panel members for the discussion included

Pritam Kumar Agrawal - Founder,Hello Kids Preschool & River Stone School

Sushma Pavan - Founder,Dhwanihit Education , Silver Oak Juniors

Mohammed Abdul Imran - Managing Director,Zurich Alpha Group of School

Sujan Kumar Sar - Managing Director ,Lasarkaali Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd

Dr. Matheenulla Khan - Sophia Online Degree College

Our second panel discussions witnessed various expert panelists sharing their insights on topic : Overcoming Entrepreneurial Challenges: Strategies for Success

The panel members for the discussion included

Alka Mishra - Co Founder,RE-Analyse

Gopinath Rao, IEDS - Deputy Director, MSME-DI (Retd), Bangalore, Govt. of India

Praveen Kumar Pandey - International Business,Ajanta Pharma Ltd.

Subhojit Mukherjee - Head India formulations Delhi , Celsius Healthcare Pvt Ltd

Winners Of World Education Summit 2024 :

Alfa Academy, Bhavnagar ; Bambino International Montessori School ; Chiguru Early Years ; Eurokids, JP nagar, 1st phase

G-Kode ; Hello Kids ; Interactive Preschool ; Little Lavenders Montessori School ; Little Oaks Preschool and Daycare, Dr Pawanjit Singh,BRUNO PRESCHOOL ACTIVITY & DAYCARE CENTRE,SYED SAMEER ALI , Lasarkaali Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd ; Ln.R.Kuppuraj ; Manushree Chaturvedi ; Partha Majumdar ; Riverstone International School

Samaja Seva Mandali Public School ; Scrabble Bright Preschool ; Shemrock Happy Tots ; Sree Saraswathi Vidya Mandira Schools

SRIVEDA Universe The School ; Temple Bells Playschool ; The Vibrant Kids Preschool ; Vijay Kumar Koninti ; Zurich Alpha group of school ; Sophia Online Degree College ; United Correspondence College ; Indian College of Correspondence

Winners Of World Business Summit 2024 :

7 Screen Solutions ; Advocate Shabazulla Khan ; Affaf Restaurant ; Amogh Kudatarkar ; Anantah; Auriga Capital Inc

Dalkhai Foundaion Trust (R) ; Dinesh DNV ; Dr John Yesudhas (Visionary Leader Award) ; Dr PRANAY L ;Dr. M. S. Nazeer

Dr. NIRAKAR PARIDA ; Dr.Santhi Saravanan Santsartistry ; Eaglespeed Overseas Logistics ; Go Hawk Overseas Consultants Private Limited

HOTEL Shadi Ki Biryani ; Igo Group (India's leading farming conglomerate ) ; Interrival Technology Services India Pvt Ltd

Karthil Raja Karnan ; MADique Technologies ; Narasimha ; Poovai Kannan ; Pro Carrier ; Sugandavasan V ; Shuraim Tours International , Ahibaran Group

Winners Of World Healthcare Summit 2024 ;

Astra Super Speciality Hospital ; Dr Salahuddin Khan BDS,MDS(Orthodontics) ; Dr. Shubha ; Dr. Divakar Bhat

Dr.Nagaraj Gandigudi ; Dr.P.K. Rajput; Kauvery Hospital, Electronic City ; Kauvery Hospital, Marathahalli

KOC HOSPITAL (Kengeri, Bangalore) ; Seventh-day Adventist Medical Centre ; Sumitro Nag ; Subhojit Mukherjee

Praveen Kumar Pandey .

Winners Of Women Achiever Award 2024 ;

Aarya Rahul Gawande ; Aditi Bhattacharya ; Deepika Ahuja ; Dr. Archana Rai ; Dr. Arpita Chatterjee

Dr. J. Mangayarkarasi ; G. Muthumari Arivukkarasu ; Geetika G Mahajan ; I Meena; Kanupriya Garg

Kirupa Ganesh ; Lilly George ; Manisha S. Marathe ; MANJU SHARMA ; SreeLekshmy Palliyil

Sandhya Pandurang Dhole. ; Leena Garg ; Nagunoori Prasuna ; Nisha Chakravorty ; Prakruthi

Pallavishekar ; Priscilla Joyce; Roopa Kulkarni ; REENA ASHIQ ; S Adhi Lakshmi ; Safeena Azee ;Sophia Ngangbam

Sayani Ghosh ; Sushma Pavan ; Swathi M Rao ; Sophiya Manzoor khan ; Supriya Kubendran ; Sushma Tanneeru

Varsha G, Preeti ,Tulika Kapoor,Pramila Panda,Debalina Chakraborty ,Nilambari Prashant Kolwalkar,Trisha

Additionally, Monika Jain, Founder, Image Planet & Chief Editor The Business Ascent & Amit Jain, Founder, Global Triumph Foundation & Founder, The Business Ascent thanked Pritam Kumar Agrawal - Founder, Hello Kids Preschool & River Stone School, Ajay Pratap Singh , State Editor ,Dainik HindMitra,DustakIndia, COH-OTT Uff Tv , Joint Secretary , Madhya Pradesh Press Club , Abrar and Ibrahim, Journalist, Swadesh News

Enablers for the event included - Imageplanet, Hello Kids, School Consultant India, Little Fingers, Little Woods, CWSIR , Reanalyse, SHA Consulting , Lamheow ,RD Media , Swadesh News , Media Today , Lamehow , GMS Aviation , Ashta Creations , Flames n Flavours , Hind Mitra

To know more, visit - www.globaltriumphfoundation.com & www.thebusinessascent.com

