GIFT City’s WTC: Elevating Gujarat’s Global Presence

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], January 6: The World Trade Centre (WTC) at Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City) is witnessing a surge in activity and interest as it gears up for the upcoming Vibrant Gujarat 2024. The WTC, a key player in GIFT City, has joined forces with LK Projects, leading a consortium of contractors and vendors, to expedite the completion of its ongoing towers. This move is in response to the growing inquiries from potential occupiers, including Fortune 500 companies.

Work on Tower B, the tallest tower in GIFT City, is progressing at a brisk pace. Major fronts such as the installation of ACP and glass façade works, firefighting, HVAC, painting, and interiors are underway. Meanwhile, Tower C is being recalibrated in line with the latest norms, including the Government's forthcoming Wine and Dine policy. This recalibration is being done to meet the requirements of hospitality operators. Significant tie-ups are anticipated to be announced post-Vibrant Gujarat 2024.

Akash Mishra, Director of LK Projects, expressed his excitement about the partnership, “We are thrilled to be part of the WTC team and work with GIFT City. We are confident of meeting all targets and deadlines.”

The operational Towers A & D are experiencing increased footfall with the commencement of operations by ICICI Bank and several food restaurants. Two more leading names in banking have finalized their space and will start fit-outs soon. GIFT City is emerging as a shining beacon in the development landscape of New India, with rates steadily increasing, reflecting the growing demand and positive market response.

In the larger scheme of things, GIFT City is set to expand to over 3,300 acres and incorporate social infrastructure from 886 acres. The second phase development plan, which includes town planning schemes, is expected to be unveiled after the state government's review and public feedback. This expansion is a testament to the city's potential as a financial and technology hub.

Moreover, GIFT City has full backing from the Indian government and is attracting leading innovators across industries, including HSBC, IBM, Bank of America, Standard Chartered, Oracle, Hiranandani, Sobha, Brigade, JNS, Lilavati, and Savvy. This partnership is building a better world and setting an international benchmark for finance and technology hubs worldwide.

The World Trade Centre, GIFT City, reassures all stakeholders of its unwavering commitment to the successful completion of the project. It appreciates the support and trust shown by stakeholders and urges everyone to remain patient and confident in the project's trajectory. By countering misinformation and providing accurate updates, it aims to foster transparency and maintain open communication with all parties involved.

