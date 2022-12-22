Worldline ePayments India gets RBI's in-principle nod to act as payment aggregator

Digital payments services platform Worldline ePayments India on Wednesday said it has received in-principle approval from the Reserve Bank of India to act as a payment aggregator (PA).

Worldline ePayments India received the communication from RBI on Tuesday, it said in a statement.

The authorisation by the RBI was under the provisions of the Guidelines on Regulation of Payment dated March 17, 2020.

"We've been in the Indian market for more than two decades and have built a leadership position. We work with merchants from various segments such as eCommerce, BFSI, Retail, Utilities, Education, Travel and Hospitality for digital payments," Ramesh Narasimhan, Chief Executive Officer, of Worldline India, said in the statement.

"The in-principle authorisation from RBI is a testimony to our commitment towards building a digital payment ecosystem in India," the CEO said.

Worldline ePayments India, part of Worldline group, offers solutions for all sorts of payment needs offering in-store, online, and omnichannel payments to its customers.

The CEO added RBI has been proactive in introducing regulations and frameworks to help the entire digital ecosystem and to increase the adoption of digital payments further.

( With inputs from ANI )

