World's first data observability platform, Acceldata appoints Gajanana Hegde as Vice President and Head of Global Engineering

Acceldata, the world's first data observability platform, today announced the appointment of Gajanana Hegde as Vice President & Head of Global Engineering.

In this role, Gajanana will lead and oversee Acceldata's global research and development teams while actively contributing to its growth journey across international markets.

To this new role at Acceldata, Gajanana adds more than 31 years of stellar experience in building and scaling engineering teams at Yahoo, WebEx, and most recently as a senior engineering leader at Google. Prior to this, he was the Vice President and General Manager at Hortonworks and [24] where he led large data engineering teams.

Commenting on the appointment, Rohit Choudhary, Founder & CEO at Acceldata said, "Gajanana's impeccable work experience combined with his resolve to strategically expand our operations across the globe aligns well with our vision. His deep experience in building enterprise software platforms and applications both on-premise and in the cloud are the perfect fit for the crucial path of growth that Acceldata is headed towards. I look forward to our association with him and am sure that his inputs will enrich our collaborative goals."

"Acceldata enables data engineers to optimize data environments, especially in the cloud, so data is reliable, highly consumable, and most importantly, used to support an organization's business objectives. In my experience at 24/7 and Hortonworks, we recognized the need for continuous observability for all of our data environments. We looked to correlate events across layers from start to finish - from business process to data source. That's precisely what we're doing at Acceldata. Acceldata helps enterprises ensure that data pipelines always deliver trusted and high-quality output, cost-effectively and at scale, regardless of technology, data source, or location. I'm excited to work with our incredible engineering team at Acceldata to drive greater innovation into a data-driven future," added Gajanana Hegde, Vice President & Head of Global Engineering at Acceldata.

Acceldata recently raised USD 35 million in Series B to further expand its capabilities across data quality, data pipeline monitoring, and system infrastructure to enable enterprises to achieve operational excellence, innovation agility, and higher returns on their data initiatives.

Founded in 2018, Palo Alto, CA-based Acceldata and in India, headquartered in Bengaluru, has developed the world's first enterprise Data Observability Cloud to help enterprises transform their data systems from unreliable, hard-to-scale, and expensive to stable, agile, and cost-efficient.

Acceldata's products have been embraced by global customers, such as Oracle, PubMatic, PhonePe (Walmart), Pratt & Whitney, DBS, and many more. Investors in Acceldata include Insight Partners, March Capital, Lightspeed, Sorenson Ventures, and Emergent Ventures.

