World’s Largest and First-Ever Siddha Mahamrityunjay Yantra Announced with Groundbreaking Ceremony in Hisar

Hisar (Harayana) [India], December 07: In a monumental spiritual event today, the foundation for the world's largest and first-ever Siddha Mahamrityunjay Yantra was laid in the sacred grounds of Maiyad, Hisar. The groundbreaking ceremony was performed by renowned Celebrity Astrologer Astro Parduman, a luminary in the field of spiritual science, and Mrs. Savitri Jindal, MLA from Hisar. The ceremony was presided over by Sadguru Maa Usha, the newly appointed Chairperson of the Siddha Mahamrityunjay Institute and an internationally acclaimed spiritual healer.

The event also celebrated women's empowerment, honoring distinguished women from the Hisar region with the Nari Shakti Samman Award, presented by Mrs. Jindal. Adding gravitas to the occasion, Vikrant Singh, International Brand Ambassador of the World Climate Change Foundation, was a special guest.

A Spiritual Vision for the Future

Speaking at the event, Astro Parduman, who has dedicated over 49 + years of legacy to astrology, numerology, and spiritual healing, emphasized the divine energy of the location. “This site radiates unparalleled positivity and holds immense potential to become a global spiritual hub. The Siddha Mahamrityunjay Yantra will attract devotees from across the world for worship, meditation, and rituals such as Rudrabhishek and Rudri Yagna. These rituals will amplify the benefits manifold for participants, transforming lives,” said Parduman.

Astro Parduman also shared his vision of conducting regular spiritual ceremonies at the site to help devotees achieve greater mental, emotional, and spiritual balance. Known for his work on planetary remedies and spiritual counseling, he has guided thousands globally, making him a revered figure in the spiritual community.

The Mission of the Siddha Mahamrityunjay Institute

Sadguru Maa Usha, Chairperson of the Siddha Mahamrityunjay Institute, shed light on the institute's founding principles. “This yantra is the culmination of a vision by our revered founder, Yogi Swami Sahajanand Ji, who dedicated his life to Mahamrityunjay practices and environmental conservation. Over the past 26 years, the site has been a continuous host to Rudrabhisheks, Maharudra Yagnas, and the chanting of millions of Mahamrityunjay mantras, creating a spiritually charged environment,” she said.

The yantra will also include a meditation hall and facilities for advanced Mahamrityunjay practices. It aims to merge spirituality with environmental conservation, setting a global example.

A Symbol of Environmental Commitment

Sadguru Maa Usha announced that all donations to the institute would be exclusively utilized for tree plantation and environmental preservation. “This is the first spiritual institution globally committed to channeling its resources into combating climate change through afforestation,” she stated. The project aims to blend spiritual and ecological sanctity, creating a model for sustainable living.

Savitri Jindal: Promoting Sanatan Dharma

In her address, Mrs. Savitri Jindal highlighted the cultural and spiritual significance of the yantra. “Our scriptures describe the Mahamrityunjay Yantra as a destroyer of premature death, misfortune, and negativity. Its immense positive energy will benefit devotees worldwide, making this initiative a beacon of Sanatan Dharma,” she remarked.

A Global Spiritual Landmark

The Siddha Mahamrityunjay Yantra, once completed, will be a unique spiritual and architectural marvel. Plans are underway to replicate similar yantras in other parts of India and abroad to propagate spiritual positivity and combat mental and environmental pollution.

Honoring Women's Contributions

The event also celebrated women leaders from diverse fields with the Nari Shakti Samman Award. Recipients included Meena Sharma (Principal, Gomti School), Dr. Renuka Gambhir (International Sitarist), Dr. Babli Chahar, Chetna Kaushik, Daisy Ahlawat, Poonam Johra, Archana Thakral, Anuradha Khare, Monika Johar, Supriya, Dr. Preeti, Suman Nimble, Babita Gaur, Radhika Chugh, and Pratibha Sharma.

About Astro Parduman

A globally celebrated astrologer and spiritual expert, Astro Parduman is a pioneer in spiritual sciences with over 49+ years of experience. He is a Reiki Grand Master, Numerologist, Vastu Shastri, and author of three books. With a significant following on his Instagram page, @astro_parduman, he continues to inspire and guide millions through his teachings, remedies, and astrological insights. His involvement in this project cements its importance as a global spiritual initiative.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor