World’s Largest Entrepreneurs Event- The Entrepreneurship Launchpad by Dr Vivek Bindra

New Delhi [India], August 29: A visionary man from Mumbai, who focused on the future and investments, stood as a legend in the Global Business Arena. It is the story of a young boy who used to visit The Gateway of India with his friends and went to The Taj Hotel to drink 50 Rupees tea, even though the price of the tea outside was just 50 Paise. When asked by his friends, why he spent 50 rupees only on tea, he said he only pay 50 paise for the tea and the rest 49.50 rupees for the company of like-minded people. A man came to the city of dreams with 500 rupees and left the world with a huge whopping 7,500 Crore rupees.

This marked the beginning of his journey to becoming a legend.

This legendary man was none other than Dhirubhai Ambani. He understood the value of surrounding oneself with influential individuals, seeking guidance, mentorship, and knowledge from those who shared his aspirations. To succeed, he knew mentorship was crucial. Just as Tim Cook had Steve Jobs, Mukesh Ambani had Dhirubhai Ambani, Sachin Tendulkar had Ramakant Archrekar, and Arjuna had Shri Krishna, it's essential to have a mentor.

"That's one small step for a man, one giant leap for mankind." To become successful, one needs a platform where they can learn via launchpad. Just like Kapil Sharma's launchpad was The Laughter Challenge, Shreya Ghosal's launchpad was Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, it is essential to have a platform for performance.

With the same vision, Dr Vivek Bindra, the founder and CEO of Bada Business is all set to launch India’s biggest Entrepreneurship Launchpad on 23rd and 24th September 2023 at Indira Gandhi Stadium, New Delhi. Wherein the legendary businessman, celebrity speakers, and Billionaire speakers come under one roof to give world-class knowledge to the 30,000 upcoming entrepreneurs. This mega event will have the world’s largest gathering of entrepreneurs and attendees from over 10 countries. An event to attempt the 12th world record in India.

The event will unlock incredible growth in 16 hours over 2 days with the finest Consultants such as PR consultants, Advertisement Consultants, Legal Consultants, Franchise consultants, etc.

Speakers Who Define Success

The event boasts a star-studded lineup of speakers who have achieved remarkable success in their respective fields:

* Narayan Rane: Cabinet Minister- MSME, bringing insights from the government and industry intersection

* Sunil Shetty: Renowned Film Actor and businessman.

* Dhirendra Krishna Shastri (Baba Bageshwar Dham): Religious Guru and a Katha Vachak.

* Vivek Anand Oberoi: Renowned Film Actor, Businessman, and Investor, also recognized for his philanthropic endeavours.

* Ritesh Aggarwal: Founder & CEO of OYO Rooms, leading the OYO Group to global success.

* Manu Jain: Former Managing Director of Xiaomi India, known for revolutionizing the mobile industry through innovation.

* Khan Sir: World’s No.1 Educational YouTube Channel, an esteemed educator with a unique teaching style.

* Ranveer Allahbadia: Social Media Entrepreneur and Fitness & Lifestyle Youtuber, offering insights into digital marketing.

* Avadh Ojha: Renowned Educationist, who has achieved transformative success in the education sector.

To Conclude,

This event will be a perfect opportunity to learn from aspiring entrepreneurs, seasoned business professionals, students seeking clarity, and anyone looking for accelerated career growth. So, book your ticket to be part of a world-class entrepreneurship event.

