WOTR Announces N. Srinivasan as New Trustee

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 18: The Watershed Organisation Trust (WOTR) announces the appointment of N. Srinivasan to its board of trustees. Srinivasan brings valuable expertise in development finance, with over four decades of experience in the sector.

Srinivasan's experience includes significant roles at the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), contributing to his deep understanding of macroeconomic assessments, policy formulation, and organizational management.

"Srinivasan's expertise will be a valuable addition to our board, providing fresh insights and strategic guidance," says Crispino Lobo, Co-Founder and Managing Trustee of WOTR. "We look forward to his contributions to our ongoing and future initiatives."

In addition to his roles in various financial institutions, Srinivasan has also made significant academic contributions, authoring several important pieces of literature in the field of development finance. He currently holds positions in various advisory committees and continues to contribute to policy dialogue on finance and livelihoods.

"Srinivasan's joining marks a strategic moment for WOTR, adding depth to our approach in sustainable development and rural empowerment," adds Asoke Basak, Chairman and Trustee at WOTR.

"I am pleased to join WOTR and contribute to its significant work in rural development. I look forward to contributing to enhance sustainable practices and community-focused initiatives," states N. Srinivasan.

About WOTR (Watershed Organisation Trust)

WOTR (Watershed Organisation Trust) is a nationally and globally recognised leader and think tank in rural development. Committed to eradicating the root causes of rural poverty, WOTR champions ecosystem rejuvenation and the strengthening of community resilience to climate change. By enhancing water availability, improving land and agricultural productivity, diversifying livelihoods, empowering women, and bolstering the health and well-being of vulnerable rural communities, WOTR has made significant strides in transforming rural landscapes. The organisation's unique approach brings together a diverse range of stakeholders, including practitioners, academics, researchers, trainers, and policy makers, fostering collaborative efforts to build the resilience of rural communities. Over the course of its 30-year existence, WOTR has worked in 5,107 villages across 10 states in India, positively impacting the lives of 4.95 million people. For more information, please visit https://www.wotr.org/.

