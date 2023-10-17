WOXSEN University collaborates with ServiceNow to offer Academic University Program

PRNewswire

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 17: Woxsen University, announces its partnership with ServiceNow, a leading digital workflow company, to train students in digital skills and improve job prospects with paths to employment. This program will benefit 200 students every year and is part of a global skilling initiative called RiseUp with ServiceNow.

The integrated curriculum centered around training and certification programs on the ServiceNow Platform enables students to pursue learning in a holistic way which can result in greater intellectual curiosity, enhanced problem solving, encourage critical thinking and higher understanding of digital skills while in the University. The program incorporates practical simulations, with access to ServiceNow Application Developer learning path covering subjects such as ServiceNow Administration Fundamentals, Scripting in ServiceNow Fundamentals, Application Developer Fundamentals and Mobile App Development essentials merging text-book knowledge with practical application leading students to be certified as ServiceNow Certified Application Developer.

Prof. (Dr) RVR Krishna Chalam, Vice-Chancellor of Woxsen University, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, "Our objective of Woxsenites is to become a self-reliant individual, understand the global perspective and grow to be a future-ready citizen that can be achieved through industry & international collaborations. Partnership with ServiceNow aligns perfectly with our commitment to provide our students with best possible domain specific education and preparing them to be job ready with required digital skills. The pedagogical practices adopted by Woxsen University and access to ServiceNow global Now Learning content can benefit students towards developing a strong workforce to global market."

Sumeet Mathur, Vice President and Managing Director, ServiceNow India Technology and Business Centre, said "The partnership with Woxsen University demonstrates ServiceNow's commitment to developing the workforce of the future. Students will learn requisite digital skills needed to build productive career paths. This collaboration will work towards building a skilled talent pool for our high-growth ecosystem."

About Woxsen University

Woxsen University, located in Hyderabad, is one of the first private universities of the state of Telangana, India. Renowned for its 200-acre state-of-the-art campus and infrastructure, Woxsen University offers new-age, disruptive programs in the fields of Business, Technology, Arts & Design, Architecture, Law, Sciences and Liberal Arts & Humanities. With 120+ Global Partner Universities and Strong Industry Connect, Woxsen is reckoned as one of the top universities for Academic Excellence and Global Edge. Woxsen is Ranked #12, All India Top 100 B-Schools by Times B-School Ranking 2023, Rank #15, All India Top Pvt. B-School, BusinessWorld 2022, and features in India's Best B-Schools beyond IIMs by Dalal Street Investment Journal.

For more information, visit woxsen.edu.in

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) makes the world work better for everyone. Our cloud based platform and solutions help digitize and unify organizations so that they can find smarter, faster, better ways to make workflow so employees and customers can be more connected, more innovative, and more agile. And we can all create the future we imagine. The world works with ServiceNowTM.

For more information, visit: www.servicenow.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2249397/Woxsen_University_ServiceNow.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1771070/Woxsen_University_Logo.jpg

