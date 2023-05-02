Woxsen University launches Woxsen Summer Program for 9th-12th graders

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 2 (/PRNewswire): Woxsen University is pleased to announce the launch of its Woxsen Summer Program which has garnered pan India participation from students across CBSE, IB & Cambridge schools. The inherent advantage of this program is that it gives an edge to the student's profile and future university application and learn about the world that exists behind the scenes of their ideal higher education. Live the University Life this summer and build a strong university application for higher studies by meeting peers from across the country, discovering new avenues and connecting with various viewpoints, thinking and practices.

"Woxsen Summer Program has been exclusively designed to pique the interest of this tech-savvy generation of budding scholars and future leaders. It will provide them an opportunity to explore the various STEAM and Non STEAM based domains available to arrive at their career choice. The program is loaded with various co-curricular activities and competitions curated to help build their profile and experience the true University campus life," said Vishal Khurma, CEO, Woxsen University.

Woxsen Summer Program is meticulously designed with an aim to provide Budding Scholars (9th & 10th Graders) and Future Leaders (11th & 12th Graders) a Top Ranked University experience. This is an exciting opportunity for students to explore evolved academic career opportunities while experiencing the vibrant culture and community of the university.

Budding Scholars - 9thand 10th Graders:

- STEAM based competitions like Science Bee and Experiments

- Youth Parliament, debate competitions and more

- Visit to Tech Park, a peek into the world of works

- Day of community service at a local village

- Inspired Designs using 3D printing

- Celebration night, rewind and unwind

Future Leaders - 11thand 12th Graders:

- App Development competition using coding techniques

- Entrepreneurial Challenge, bring out start-up ideas

- Creative writing, character building, storytelling and more

- Visit to Innovation Hub and Incubation Centre

- Day of community service at a local village

- Celebration night, rewind and unwind

This entire program will be executed by faculty of university who teach the university level students. These faculty have a wealth of knowledge and experience in their respective fields and are committed to providing participants with the best possible learning experience.

The Woxsen Summer Program (WSP) will take place from 22nd May - 2nd June, 2023. Applications for the program are now open and interested students are encouraged to apply at the earliest to secure their spot.

Click here to register for WSP, https://summerprogram.woxsen.edu.in/

Woxsen University, located in Hyderabad, is one of the first private universities of the state of Telangana, India. Renowned for its 200-acre state-of-the-art campus and infrastructure, Woxsen University offers new-age, disruptive programs in the fields of Business, Technology, Arts & Design, Architecture, Liberal Arts and Humties, Law, Sciences. With 100+ Global Partner Universities and Strong Industry Connect, Woxsen is reckoned as one of the top universities for Academic Excellence and Global Edge. Woxsen is Ranked #13, All India Top 150 B-Schools by Times B-School Ranking 2022, Rank #15, All India Top Pvt. B-School, BusinessWorld 2022 and features in India's Best B-Schools beyond IIMs by Dalal Street Investment Journal 2023.

