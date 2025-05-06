Wrench Solutions and IIIC Launch Centre of Excellence to Upskill Engineers from Core Industries

PNN

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 6: Wrench Solutions, a global leader in AI-assisted Project Management Information Systems (PMIS), has partnered with the International Institute of Infrastructure and Construction (IIIC) to launch a Centre of Excellence (COE) aimed at upskilling fresh engineering graduates in core disciplines such as Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Electronics and Instrumentation.

As capital projects increasingly demand digitally skilled engineers, the newly developed course is designed to equip graduates with practical knowledge in handling projects using the latest technologies. Participants will be trained in digital project management, enabling them to monitor and control projects effectively through hybrid working modelsboth from the office and on-siteby leveraging advanced digital tools powered by AI.

"This association will strengthen IIIC's initiatives in skilling next-generation engineers for the ongoing digital transformation of the construction industry in India and beyond." Said Prof. Dr. B. Sunil Kumar, Director of IIIC.

The program will offer practical and real-world project training delivered by experienced industry professionals at IIIC labs. Graduates will gain hands-on experience in managing capital projects digitally, preparing them to work with cutting-edge technologies assisted by AI.

"We are excited to be part of the initiative taken by IIIC, which is the need of the hour," said KV Daniel, CEO of Wrench Solutions. "I am confident this program will bridge the critical gap between academic learning and practical experience, making graduates truly industry-ready and opening up a wealth of opportunities in the infrastructure sector."

Through this initiative, Wrench continues its mission of empowering the next generation of engineers and helping companies achieve #ZeroToleranceToDelays in capital projects.

