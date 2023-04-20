New Delhi [India], April 20 (/BusinessWire India): Amidst great jubilation, Wurfel Kuche proudly announced their crowning achievement today as the Kitchen Retailer Award 2023 Multiple Outlets - Large in the India Kitchen Congress (IKC) 2023, a prestigious orgzation that champions innovation and growth strategies, and fosters excellence in the modular kitchen and cabinetry industry.

Wurfel, one of the most coveted and aspirational premium modular kitchen brands, is thrilled to receive the IKC Award for the third time, following its win in 2019 and 2020 as the Most Innovative Kitchen. A company spokesperson expressed their joy, stating, "Our hearts are overflowing with gratitude upon receiving this recognition. We feel truly humbled and vow to remain committed to pushing the boundaries of technology and designing sustainable kitchens that promote health and well-being. We accept this recognition as a tribute to the unyielding commitment and tireless encouragement of our cherished family, who have steadfastly upheld the values and standards of our brand throughout all our establishments. We are also deeply grateful to our esteemed customers, whose unwavering loyalty and confidence in us have played an integral role in propelling our brand to new heights of achievement."

The India Kitchen Congress featured notable industry experts and subject matter specialists sharing their knowledge on investing in the kitchen and cabinetry sector, manufacturing best practices, effective marketing techniques, and business expansion tactics.

Wurfel too graciously imparted their industry insights and offered a glimpse into the future trends. The erudite Khndra Barman, CEO & Co-Founder at Wurfel, expounded on the nuances of the kitchen business in India, illuminating the reasons behind the brand's indomitable success.

The company prides itself on providing exceptional customer service and premium quality products. With an extensive range of luxury modular kitchens and wardrobes, their studios are a one-stop destination for customers seeking sophistication and functionality.

Wurfel's product portfolio boasts an impressive collection of modular kitchens composed of base cabinets, wall cabinets, and tower units made from top-quality materials like High Density, Water Resistant Particle Board, MDF, and synchronized plywood. The kitchens come in various finishing options, including laminate, poly-lacquer, glass, and El Lucido that create an aesthetically pleasing and functional cooking experience.

In addition, Wurfel's wardrobes offer a practical solution for orgzing belongings, made from high-quality materials sourced from Europe. Utilizing PUR glue technology, they offer durability and come in a variety of designs to meet individual requirements and lifestyles.

For customers seeking stylish yet practical TV units, their collection provides a choice between floating or freestanding designs, enhancing the theme of the living room while orgzing belongings.

Wurfel's vty units have a sleek design that brings European elegance to interiors. Designed to add sophistication to Indian homes, these units combine style and functionality to enhance the aesthetics of the bathroom.

For more information on premium modular kitchens and wardrobes, visit https://www.wurfel.in/.

