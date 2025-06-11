Xevyte Targets 5000+ Workforce in 5 years: Appoints New Leadership to Achieve Vision 2030

VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 11: Xevyte (formerly iSquaretek), a leading digital transformation and technology solutions provider, has named Shailendra Puri as Chief Strategy Officer (CSO) and Chenna Reddy as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). These appointments mark a key step in advancing Xevyte's Vision 2030, a strategic plan to strengthen its position as a leader in enterprise technology solutions.

Vision 2030: Driving Digital Innovation

Xevyte's Vision 2030 charts an ambitious roadmap to empower global enterprises through cutting-edge innovation, unwavering integrity, and impactful solutions. The company is poised for exponential growth, planning to scale its workforce from over 600 professionals to more than 5,000 in five years. This expansion will strengthen Xevyte's presence across key regions, including the United Kingdom, Southeast Asia, the UAE, and the broader APAC market. By the end of 2025, Xevyte aims to surpass 1,000 employees, marking a significant milestone in its growth journey.

Financially, Xevyte is on a robust trajectory. From its current revenue of USD 20 million, the company projects a doubling to USD 40 million by March 2026, with an ambitious target of USD 100 million by 2030. This growth reflects Xevyte's commitment to delivering high-value solutions and fostering sustainable partnerships worldwide.

From the technology viewpoint, the vision includes establishing innovation hubs dedicated to Cloud, Cybersecurity, Data Engineering, AI, and Automation. Xevyte is forming partnerships with global technology leaders, specialised innovators, and academic institutions to build a strong ecosystem. Investments in an AI-driven operating model, outcome-focused delivery, and a globally connected workforce will support the company's goal of delivering practical, scalable solutions.

Leadership to Support Growth

Shailendra Puri brings over 20 years of experience in IT services, digital consulting, and global business development to his role as CSO. He will focus on shaping corporate strategy, building strategic partnerships, and expanding Xevyte's presence in global markets.

"Xevyte stands at the confluence of opportunity and transformation. With our Vision 2030 blueprint, we are positioning ourselves to be a trusted innovation partner to enterprises worldwideoffering agility, scalability, and strategic value", said Shailendra Puri, CSO, Xevyte.

Shailendra has previously held leadership roles, where he successfully led global delivery, managed services, and outcome-based transformation programs for Fortune 500 clients.

Bringing over two decades of cutting-edge technology experience, Chenna Reddy steps into the role of Chief Technology Officer to lead Xevyte's product and technology innovation charter. An accomplished technologist and enterprise architect, Chenna has led large-scale digital transformation initiatives and developed scalable technology platforms for complex business environments. As CTO, Chenna will be responsible for R&D, technology strategy, and platform innovation across Xevyte's core offerings in cybersecurity, cloud, software testing, digital engineering, and ERP systems.

Chenna Reddy, CTO, Xevyte, said, "Technology is not just an enablerit is the engine of enterprise reinvention. At Xevyte, I'm excited to lead a future-forward technology organisation focused on building intelligent, resilient, and scalable solutions that address real-world industry challenges."

Strengthening Client Impact

These leadership changes align with Xevyte's focus on serving clients in sectors such as Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Healthcare & Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Aerospace, and the Public Sector.

"We are delighted to welcome Shailendra and Chenna to the leadership team," said the Xevyte Board. "Their complementary expertise in strategy and technology will be instrumental as we expand our global reach, enhance our offerings, and deliver on our promise to be a partner of choice in the digital age."

"We're at an exciting inflection point where our ambition is not just to grow, but to lead with purpose and innovation. Our goal is to be a strategic IT consulting partner for global capability centres and delivery hubs, backed by a strong talent engine of over 5,000 professionals. We're investing in innovation hubs, technology alliances, and digital-first ESG practices to create meaningful impact. This journey is about building a globally recognized brand that's future-ready and IPO-ready", said Karan Reddy, Co-Founder and CEO, Xevyte.

About Xevyte Founded in 2005 as I Square Soft and rebranded as Xevyte in 2025, Xevyte is a global technology and services provider based in Bengaluru, India. Specialising in Digital Engineering, Cybersecurity, Infrastructure, and Talent Strategy, Xevyte serves over 100 clients across India, the USA, and the UK, helping organisations adapt and succeed in a digital world.

