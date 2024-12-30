XLRI connects Cricket to Society by Play for a Cause 'mantra'

SMPL

New Delhi [India], December 30: XLRI Jamshedpur, the first B-School of India, on December 21, commenced "Play for a Cause", Fr. Enright Memorial Cricket Tournament in honor of its founding director, Fr. Quinn Enright, S.J.

Sachidanand Mishra, Second Command Officer, 106 battalion RAF, along with Fr S. George, S.J., Director of XLRI and Fr Donald D'Silva, Dean of Administration and Finance, inaugurated the event by hoisting the flag and unveiling the Tournament Trophy. Mishra also distributed shoes and caps to the players.

The tournament features 10 teams consisting of XLRI Alumni, Faculty, Staff, Research Scholars, Security Staff, Outsourced Staff, regular vendors of XLRI and Tata Steel Foundation. The tournament goes beyond being a cricketing event. It embodies the spirit of inclusivity and social responsibility, with its proceeds aimed at supporting the underprivileged. Fr. Enright Cricket Tournament is not just a sporting event; it is a celebration of community, inclusivity, and responsibility. By uniting teams from diverse backgrounds and committing them to charitable goals, it aims to set a benchmark for meaningful engagements through sports.

The tournament will be played by 150 players in 26 matches, finals being played on February o1, 2025. The inaugural match was played between Vintage Warriors (DTDC) and Tata Steel Foundation (TSF); where Vintage Warriors won by 125 runs. Vikas Yadav was awarded Man of the Match for his outstanding performance: 30 ball 68 runs and 4 wickets in 3 overs. The second match of the day was played between XL Alums and Loyola Alumni Association, where Loyola Alumni Association won by 3 wickets. Bating first XL Alums scored 143 runs losing 7 wickets. Utkarsh of Loyola Alumni Association with his 33 ball 81 runs guided his team to victory and bagged Man of the Match award.

"XLRI is seeing a cricket tournament organized for the first time in its 75 years of its existence. The values that we inculcate among the students need to be nurtured by providing opportunities to the lesser privileged. Cricket has the power to bring people together and build healthy communities that engage in sharing the resources and each other's concerns in the society. We need to spread the message of true happiness by affecting peoples' lives", said Fr Donald D'Silva, S.J. the Convenor of the Tournament.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor