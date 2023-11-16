Xoriant CloudIO Accelerator Now Available in AWS Marketplace

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India]/Sunnyvale (California) [US], November 16: Xoriant announced the availability of its CloudIO Accelerator in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS). Xoriant customers can now take advantage of this accelerator powered by AWS. Enterprises across domains can leverage the power of CloudIO to easily deploy new applications iteratively with pre-built components. It offers workflow and process automation, rapid application development, real-time reporting and dashboarding.

CloudIO accelerates time-to-market with quick modernization of legacy applications, streamlines disparate business processes with workflows, and consolidates data across systems to maximize existing IT investments. It seamlessly integrates with other enterprise systems and services, both cloud and on-premises, with a modern, intuitive UI. It also contributes to an outstanding digital customer experience.

CloudIO is an ideal solution for businesses facing the challenge of developing new capabilities or applications that are often complex, costly, and disruptive. You can swiftly create tailored solutions that match your unique needs. Adapt to changes quickly and effortlessly to keep your business agile and competitive. The standout feature of CloudIO is its ability to seamlessly integrate with your existing systems, enhance your capabilities without disrupting your current workflows.

Xoriant, a global product engineering, software development, and technology services company headquartered in Silicon Valley, is a trusted AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner accelerating the deployment, development, and optimization of AWS technologies to deliver innovative technology solutions.

"CloudIO is a value-added accelerator that can create rich digital experiences quickly and effortlessly utilizing AWS's robust infrastructure and technology. Our work with AWS underscores our commitment to delivering incredible value to AWS customers to accelerate their business processes through this solution in AWS Marketplace," said Navneet Taneja, SVP, Alliances & Partnerships, Xoriant.

"CloudIO effortlessly grabs live data from our enterprise apps. It spots differences not just at the overall record level, but even down to specific attributes. This precision has completely changed the way we manage our data, ensuring it stays consistent on-prem or in the cloud," said Krishna Yadamakanti, Head of Information Technology at Visby Medical.

"Our CloudIO accelerator integrates the best of both legacy and next-gen frameworks under one environment to deliver higher productivity and operational efficiency. Making this accelerator available in AWS Marketplace means more customers can immediately generate business value through rapid and successful deployment of applications and speed up their digital transformation with minimal coding," Ranga Puranik, Chief Growth Officer, Xoriant.

Learn more about the Xoriant CloudIO Accelerator on its page in AWS Marketplace. Contact Xoriant directly for information on custom private plans available in AWS Marketplace.

About Xoriant

Xoriant is a Sunnyvale, CA headquartered digital engineering firm with offices in the USA, Europe, and Asia. From Tech Startups to Fortune 100 Enterprises, we enable innovation, accelerate time to market and ensure client competitiveness across industries. Across all our focus areas - digital engineering, cloud, data & AI and Security - every solution we develop benefits from our software engineering DNA and culture of innovation. It also includes successful methodologies, framework components, and accelerators for rapidly solving critical client challenges. For 30 years and counting, we have taken great pride in the long-lasting, deep relationships we have with our clients. For further information about Xoriant, please visit www.xoriant.com.

