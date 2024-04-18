XRE Consultants Appoints Atul Anand As Director-Business Strategy For Their Industrial And Logistics Services Pan India

PNN

New Delhi [India], April 18: XRE Consultants, one of the fastest growing real estate consultancy firm and a leader in Office Market, Retail, Industrial & warehousing consulting services is thrilled to announce the appointment of Atul Anand as the new Director - Business Strategy for their Industrial and logistics services. With over three decades of experience in real estate, supply chain management, network design and digital transformation consulting, Mr. Anand specializes in the design and upgradation of comprehensive, efficient, and technology-driven end-to-end supply chains tailored to specific industry needs. His extensive experience an exemplary track record spans across major sectors including FMCG, Retail, e-Commerce, and Automotive, with a strong emphasis on supply chain design, logistics engineering, and warehousing real estate strategy.

Prior to joining XRE Consultants, Mr. Anand held significant roles at leading logistics and supply chain organizations. Most recently, he served as the Associate Director - Consulting Practices, Technology at Holisol Logistics, where he headed the Consulting and Technology Business Unit, managing P&L, business strategy, and geographic expansion across India and the Middle East. His career is highlighted by his strategic roles at various multinational companies like FM Logistic, Kuehne+Nagel, and Linfox Logistics, where he led various initiatives that drove substantial cost reductions, enhanced service levels, and optimized operational efficiencies. Atul's achievements include the rollout of 170,000 m2 of warehousing space across India and leading network design and continuous improvement as a member of the India Leadership team at multiple organizations. His expertise in real estate investment and warehouse design will be invaluable in meeting the expansive needs of XRE's diverse clientele.

"I am excited to embark on this new journey with XRE Consultants at a time when the commercial real estate sector is undergoing transformative changes. I look forward to leveraging my experience in supply chain and logistics transformation to drive strategic initiatives that enhance value for our clients and contribute to the firm's growth," Atul said.

"We are delighted to welcome Atul Anand to our team," said Zafeer Ahmed, MD- Industrial and warehouse Services of XRE Consultants. "Atul's impressive background in supply chain and digital transformation aligns perfectly with our strategic goals. His expertise will be crucial in enhancing our consulting services, driving innovation, and delivering exceptional value to our clients. Atul's role will be instrumental in ensuring our clients realize their real estate aspirations effectively and efficiently."

About XRE Consultants

XRE Consultants is a fast-growing real estate consulting firm that offers a wide range of services across various facets of real estate including office market, industrial and warehouse, retail, land and investments with over three decades of combined experience and deep local market knowledge supported by global practices, XRE Consultants ensures high-value service delivery and transformative outcomes for corporations and startups alike.

For more information about XRE Consultants and the services offered, please visit XRE Consultants' website at http://www.xreconsultants.com.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor