xto10x announces nominees for its "Startups Employees Love" awards from among 150 participants

xto10x, a scaling platform for growth-stage startups, recently surveyed over 50,000 employees across 150+ startups in a detailed culture study titled 'Startups Employees Love.'

The study sought to understand what makes employees fulfilled at work, what their organisations excel at, and what needed focus/improvement.

As part of the "Startups Employees Love" awards, Indian startups with strong people practices will be recognised for their efforts to create a positive and employee-first culture. Awards will be given in three categories:

People Excellence - organisations that rank high on overall employee Net Promoter Score (eNPS).

Best/Most Innovative People Practices - Organisations that have built a strong business culture by implementing creative people practices

Most Women Friendly Workplaces - Recognising companies that support and empower women in the workplace

CRED, Meesho, Groww, Slurrpfarm, and Acko are among those nominated for one or more categories. The full list of shortlisted nominees can be viewed here -.

The survey results will be announced at the inaugural edition of The Startup Summit, to be hosted by the company on August 10th, 2022, in Bengaluru.

The summit is an initiative by xto10x to bring the top founders and leaders in the startup world on a common platform to have deep conversations on scaling. Starting this year, the company will host this summit annually. The theme for this year's event is 'Scaling through tough times,' with the objective of discussing how to stay resilient and scale both during good and challenging times.

Nandan Nilekani (Co-founder and Non-Executive Chairman - Infosys) will deliver the keynote address. The summit will also have a power-packed panel discussion featuring Binny Bansal (Co-founder, Flipkart and xto10x), Harsh Mariwala (Founder and Chairman - Marico) and Sriharsha Majeti (Co-founder and CEO of Swiggy) sharing insights on how to build resilient companies.

"I am delighted to announce our flagship event - The Startup Summit 2022," said Saikiran Krishnamurthy, Co-founder and CEO of xto10x. "In the past two years, the business landscape has undergone a massive shift. While providing firms with an opportunity to reinvent themselves, it also stressed that organisations must lay a solid foundation to become resilient. Our goal is to bring together industry leaders and entrepreneurs on a common platform to discuss best practices for building resilient organisations."

In 2021, xto10x acquired SaaS-based HR-tech startup, Dockabl to expand their employee experience platform.

xto10x Technologies Pvt Ltd, which runs the scaling platform xto10x Technologies, has raised series A funding of $25 million.

xto10x was founded by Binny Bansal, Saikiran Krishnamurthy, and Neeraj Aggarwal in 2018 with a vision to help startups scale the right way. In addition to working with startups across all important verticals of their organisations, xto10x also provides a range of proprietary product solutions. It is currently the only company of its kind that caters to the burgeoning startup ecosystem.

