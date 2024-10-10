Yadu Sign of Purity Honored with Best Sweets & Snacks Manufacturer in Delhi NCR Award at National Quality Awards 2024

SMPL

New Delhi [India], October 10: Yadu Sign of Purity was honored with the prestigious Best Sweets & Snacks Manufacturer in Delhi NCR Award at the National Quality Awards 2024, held on 28th September 2024 in New Delhi. This distinguished event, organized by Brand Empower Pvt. Ltd., under the visionary leadership of Rahul Ranjan Singh, celebrates innovation and excellence across various industries, bringing together esteemed leaders to recognize remarkable achievements and contributions.

Yadu Sign of Purity is a renowned brand based in Delhi NCR, celebrated for its exceptional range of sweets and snacks. Committed to maintaining the highest standards of quality, the company prides itself on using only the finest ingredients to create products that are not only delicious but also reflect a deep respect for traditional culinary practices. With a focus on customer satisfaction, Yadu Sign of Purity continually innovates its offerings to cater to diverse palates while ensuring that every product embodies purity and excellence. The brand's dedication to quality and innovation has positioned it as a trusted name in the confectionery market. By combining traditional recipes with modern techniques, Yadu Sign of Purity continues to delight customers, setting benchmarks for quality in the sweets and snacks sector. With a passion for creating memorable taste experiences, the company remains committed to delivering products that celebrate the essence of purity in every bite.

At Yadu Sign of Purity, sustainability and community engagement are also key values that drive the brand. The company actively supports local farmers and suppliers, ensuring that their ingredients are sourced responsibly and ethically. This commitment not only helps in maintaining high-quality standards but also contributes to the well-being of the local economy. Yadu Sign of Purity is dedicated to crafting sweets and snacks that are not only a treat for the taste buds but also a reflection of its core valuespurity, quality, and social responsibility. By fostering a strong connection with the community and prioritizing sustainability, Yadu Sign of Purity aims to create a positive impact while delighting customers with their exceptional offerings.

"We are deeply honored to receive this recognition, which inspires us to uphold the quality and tradition of our products." expressed Narendra Yadav, Founder (Yadu Sign of Purity) while receiving the award.

The awards ceremony reached new heights with the presence of Padma Shree Awardee, Raveena Tandon, who, as the esteemed Chief Guest, brought an aura of glamour and sophistication that truly amplified the celebratory atmosphere. Additionally, several distinguished individuals from various sectors were honored for their exceptional contributions. The event was gracefully hosted by Miss Muskaan Chowdhry, a well-known figure whose dynamic presence captivated the audience. Among the esteemed recipients, Hinduja Housing Finance Limited was honored as the Most Trusted Housing Finance Company, while Smile Foundation was recognized for its impactful work in child empowerment, earning the title of Most Trusted NGO in Child Development.

The success of the event was largely attributed to the invaluable support from key partners, including Webpulse Solutions Pvt. Ltd. as the Digital Marketing Partner, Webpulse Foundation as the CSR Partner, Prime Publicity India as the Printing Partner, GetManufacturers.com as the B2B Partner, LocalDukaan.com as the eCommerce Partner, and NaturalTherapyIndia.com as the Wellness Partner.

Brand Empower Pvt. Ltd. meticulously reviewed a remarkable pool of over 60,000 nominations, selecting more than 100 winners across a variety of sectors such as Manufacturing, Services, Healthcare, Education, Real Estate, Tour & Travel, Beauty & Wellness, and Spirituality. The event also honored exceptional talent from Bollywood, Television, OTT platforms, YouTube, and prominent influencers.

Brand Empower Pvt. Ltd. has established itself as a leader in recognizing excellence and innovation across multiple industries. Collaborating with Webpulse Solutions Pvt. Ltd., known for its expertise in web development, digital marketing, and branding, Brand Empower consistently raises the bar for industry recognition. Founded by Rahul Ranjan Singh in 2011, Webpulse Solutions Pvt. Ltd. has become a reliable partner for businesses looking to strengthen their online presence and enhance brand visibility.

Since its inception, the National Quality Awards (NQA) has maintained a tradition of celebrating industry excellence and innovation. The inaugural edition in 2023 was honored by the presence of Sonali Bendre, while the second edition on September 28, 2024, featured Padma Shree Awardee, Raveena Tandon, as the esteemed Chief Guest. Throughout its journey, Brand Empower Pvt. Ltd. has remained devoted to acknowledging the finest achievements in the industry, continually setting new benchmarks for excellence and inspiration.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor