Yasho Industries Limited 9MFY22 Highlights - Robust Performance continues, led by good demand in domestic and export markets

Yasho Industries Limited (BSE: 541167 | ISIN: INE616Z01012) a leading Indian manufacturer & supplier of specialty and fine chemicals, has announced its unaudited financial results for the Quarter and Nine Month ended on December 31st, 2021.

Parag Jhaveri, Managing Director & CEO, Yasho Industries Limited said, "We are delighted to report our quarterly and nine-month performance in terms of volumes, sales, and profitability, which has been driven by a mix of improved product mix and price realization. Total revenue for 9MFY22 was Rs. 437.6 crores, an increase of 68.7% percent year on year. On a year-over-year basis, our sales volume increased by 49.5% and our EBITDA increased by 12.4% in 9MFY22.

We offer a comprehensive range of products to customers in India and around the world. Demand for all principal chemicals in our portfolio has been strong, led by the value-added products.

Relentless efforts of our R&D team are the key contributor to our company's growth and success. Over the years, we have increased our R&D spend to provide quality products to our clients. Furthermore, our technological capabilities have assisted us in identifying process bottlenecks and implementing specific initiatives to increase efficiencies and reduce costs. Our project of capacity expansion at our Unit 1 & Unit 2 has been completed and the company will benefit from this over the next few quarters."

Yasho Industries Ltd. is a pioneer in the field of manufacturing fine and specialty chemicals, exporting all over the globe. Guided by a Management Team that has over 30 years of experience in the industry, it is fully equipped with well-established manufacturing facilities designed to manufacture multiple product ranges.

The company has a dynamic and far-reaching customer base. More than 60% of its revenue is generated from its export business. The company has three well-equipped manufacturing units located in Vapi, Gujarat.

