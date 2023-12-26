Year-End Review 2023: India's technological triumphs across electronics, semiconductors, AI

New Delhi [India], December 26 : India stands at the forefront of global innovation, with key achievements across electronics, semiconductors, and artificial intelligence. The dynamic landscape of the country's technology sector is highlighted in a comprehensive year-end review.

According to a press release by the Ministry of Electronics and IT, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the SemiconIndia 2023 event in Gandhinagar, marking a significant leap in India's semiconductor manufacturing prowess.

The three-day event witnessed the convergence of global industry leaders, with Micron Technology, Applied Materials, and Foxconn showcasing their commitment to India's semiconductor ecosystem, read the press release.

India, as the Incoming Support Chair of the Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (GPAI), hosted the annual GPAI Summit from December 12-14, 2023, in New Delhi.

The summit brought together representatives from 28 member countries and the European Union, creating a platform for in-depth discussions on the evolving landscape of Artificial Intelligence (AI), read the press release.

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) rolled out a new security mechanism for robust fingerprint-based Aadhaar authentication, incorporating artificial intelligence and machine learning.

The move enhances security, particularly in banking, telecom, and government sectors. The decision to allow residents to update documents in Aadhaar online free of cost further demonstrates India's commitment to ease of living through digital initiatives.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) organized the G20-DIA Programme in Bangalore from August 17-19, 2023, read the press release.

The event featured the participation of 109 startups from 23 nations, highlighting India's position as a global hub for digital innovation. The program encompassed workshops, exhibitions, and awards, attracting over 15,000 participants.

The Cabinet's approval of Micron's Rs22,516 crore semiconductor unit in Sanand, Gujarat, witnessed a rapid transition from approval to groundbreaking within three months.

This strategic move aligns with India's vision of becoming a semiconductor manufacturing hub, anticipating the creation of thousands of direct and indirect job opportunities, read the press release.

The Union Cabinet's approval of the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme 2.0 for IT Hardware reinforces India's position as a global IT manufacturing hub.

The first India Stack Developer Conference, inaugurated by Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, emphasized the objective of creating a robust ecosystem for digital innovation, read the press release.

The Union Cabinet's approval of the Memorandum of Cooperation with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia signifies a significant step in enhancing collaboration in the fields of digitization and electronic manufacturing.

The extension of the Digital India program, incentives for RuPay Debit Cards, and the introduction of the AI-enabled translation tool Bhashini reflect India's commitment to fostering a technologically advanced society.

Anticipation builds for the upcoming Vibrant Gujarat Summit, set to unveil Gujarat's roadmap for Viksit Bharat@2047.

Meanwhile, India's successful hosting of the G20 Digital Economy Working Group meeting in Lucknow showcases the nation's pivotal role in shaping global digital strategies, read the press release.

As 2023 draws to a close, this year-end review encapsulates India's strides in technology, underlining the nation's commitment to digital excellence and innovation on the global stage.

