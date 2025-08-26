Yeh Ballet Star Achintya Bose Launches Fundraiser via Impact Guru to Complete Final Year Education at CalArts in the USA

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 26: Impact Guru, India's leading crowdfunding platform, has launched a campaign to support Achintya Bose, the acclaimed dancer-actor who rose to fame in Netflix's Yeh Ballet, as he raises funds to complete his Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA) in Dance at the prestigious California Institute of the Arts (CalArts).

The fundraiser, titled "I Don't Have a Plan B," originally targeted USD 80,114 (INR 68.9 lakh). Thanks to the kindness of donors, including those who contributed travel support and tickets, the goal has already been reduced significantly.

Now, only USD 14,000 (INR 12.27 lakh) remains to be raised to cover his tuition fees for the final semester. This brings the current campaign goal to USD 44,488 (INR 39.0 lakh), which will cover his stay and living expenses.

Your support is more critical than ever. Achintya must deposit his tuition fees within the stipulated time to retain his seat at CalArts and continue his F-1 visa status. Without this, the years of dedication, training, and accolades that have built his life purpose may face an abrupt halt. Every contribution - big or small - brings him closer to fulfilling his dream of graduating from CalArts and representing India on the global dance stage.

Achintya's story is one of resilience and talent. Raised by a single mother, he trained at Danceworx while supporting himself, taking on roles in admissions and training. Under prima ballerina Cindy Jourdain and director Sooni Taraporevala, he developed into a promising ballet artist. His acceptance into CalArts marked a new milestone. Fast-tracking his BFA into three years with a stellar GPA of 3.9-4.0, Achintya has also received invitations to prestigious programs, including Amsterdam's elite dance workshops and Boston Dance Theatre's Summer Immersion Program.

"Every step of this journey has been a fight, but CalArts has given me the chance to dream bigger than I ever imagined," said Achintya Bose. "I'm so close to finishing my degree, and with your support, I hope to represent India on the world stage. I am forever grateful to my well-wishers, donors, and Impact Guru - my many miracles - who have had my back throughout."

"Achintya's portrayal of 'Asif' in Yeh Ballet inspired many, but his real-life determination is even more remarkable," said Piyush Jain, Co-founder and CEO at Impact Guru and CarePal Group. "This fundraiser is a chance for the community to rally behind a young artist who reflects India's immense talent on the global stage. We urge everyone to donate and share Achintya's story to help him finish his CalArts journey."

His director, Sooni Taraporevala, calls him her "Miracle Boy," a sentiment echoed by producer Siddharth Roy Kapur, who shared, "I think the world of Achintya. I have known him since his Yeh Ballet auditions and seen him surpass expectations - as an artist and as a human being. Over the years, he has honed his skills with grit and determination. I have no doubt that his tribe of supporters will only keep growing as he spreads his art worldwide."

The fundraiser is live on Impact Guru's platform. Supporters can contribute and share Achintya's story at:

www.impactguru.com/fundraiser/help-achintya-bose

