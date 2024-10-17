YES SECURITIES Aims to Boost Income of 800 Farmers via CSR Initiative

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 17: YES SECURITIES, a leading financial services firm, has laid the groundwork for a pulses unit through its implementing partner - YES FOUNDATION in Barwani district, Madhya Pradesh, as part of its ongoing Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative. This project will benefit 800 small and marginal tribal farmers from 8 villages, focusing on rural development, sustainable farming, and empowering women self-help groups (SHGs) to enhance livelihoods and foster long-term agricultural sustainability. It also aims to double the annual baseline income for participating farmers through high-value crop cultivation.

In addition to the pulses unit, YES SECURITIES has expanded its Solar Irrigation Unit Plus to improve access to sustainable farming practices and irrigation solutions. The CSR initiative seeks to promote high-value agriculture, introducing farmers to climate-resilient crops such as creeper and non-creeper vegetables, as well as cereal and pulses cultivation.

The project focuses on improving farm productivity and sustainability through several key interventions. These include raising awareness, providing orientation, and training farmers on climate-resilient practices, along with capacity building. High-value crops such as creeper and non-creeper vegetables are introduced, accompanied by technical knowledge on Package of Practices. Productivity enhancement is targeted through the cultivation of cereals, minor millets, and pulses, while irrigation resources are developed through well repair, deepening, and strengthening, alongside the promotion of micro-irrigation techniques.

Anshul Arzare, MD & CEO, YES SECURITIES said, "We are committed to driving meaningful change in rural communities by empowering women and promoting sustainable farming practices," Further he added, "Through initiatives like the Solar Irrigation Unit Plus and the women-led pulses unit, we aim to address key challenges such as income instability and climate resilience, ensuring long-term prosperity for farmers in Barwani."

This initiative is the empowerment of rural women through the establishment of the pulses unit, which will be operated by local women SHGs. This step not only fosters financial independence but also encourages active participation in high-value agriculture, offering new economic opportunities for women in the region.

Through its ongoing CSR efforts, YES SECURITIES continues to play a crucial role in fostering inclusive and sustainable development, ensuring that communities in rural Madhya Pradesh can thrive economically and socially.

YES SECURITIES is a wholly owned subsidiary of YES BANK which commenced its operations in 2013 with a clear vision to be the most preferred partner in the wealth creation journey. The Company has transformed from a transactional broker to a financial services powerhouse in a decade. The Company offers a wide array of customized financial solutions facilitating Retails, HNI/UHNIs and Institutional clients.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor