Yeshwant Bhagwat Mishra’s book “A Storm of His Own” depicts the deep bond between humans and dogs

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 27: The number of dog lovers is increasing in human life. Examples of loyalty of dogs have been given on which countless stories have also been written. Author Yeshwant Bhagwat Mishra has written a book shedding light on the psychology of dogs named “A Storm of His Own”. A grand launch ceremony of this book was held at Title Waves in Mumbai where a large number of media were also seen. This book release ceremony took place on 25th November 2023.

Readers are liking this captivating memoir. You too experience the magic of Sultan’s journey. You can get your copy of this heart-touching book from Amazon, Flipkart, Snapdeal etc. The title page of the book is very attractive in which the picture of a dog seems to be talking.

Based on true events, this novel is the memoir of a philosophical dog, Sultan. Writer Yeshwant Bhagwat Mishra says that true love came later in life, because Sultan brought a whirlwind of happiness in my life like a storm. As his closest companion, I depicted the meaning behind his bites, interpreting his expressions.

Our adventures together formed a canopy of cosmic love and Sultan transformed into a majestic being exuding charisma. Despite his fierce nature and endured tragedies his beaming face inspired hope.

Author Yeshwant Bhagwat Mishra further writes that this heart-touching story narrates Sultan’s journey from coming into my life to celebrating him. Throwing light on the psychology of dogs, this book shows the deep bond between humans and dogs amid life’s challenges. Actually, this is a story which will touch the soul of every dog lover.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor