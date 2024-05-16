YFLO Delhi Hosts Heartwarming Motherhood Tribute Featuring Sharmila Tagore and Sara Ali Khan

PNN

New Delhi [India], May 16: The Young FICCI Ladies Organization (YFLO) Delhi recently hosted an event called "Celebrating Moms: Embracing the Magic of Motherhood."

This gathering invited members of YFLO Delhi and their beloved mothers to participate in an event that highlighted the significance of motherhood. The event featured touching moments and engaging stories that showcased the deep connection between mothers and their children.

A key feature of the event was the powerful stories shared by notable guests Sharmila Tagore and Sara Ali Khan. They discussed their groundbreaking experiences and the mixed emotions of motherhood, which greatly moved the audience.

Dr Payal Kanodia, Chairperson of YFLO Delhi, remarked, "Celebrating Moms was a tribute to the selfless love and sacrifices of mothers everywhere. It was an honour to organise such an uplifting event and experience the impact of motherhood firsthand."

Sharmila Tagore, a celebrated actress and mother, noted, "Motherhood is a journey filled with deep joy and personal growth. It was uplifting to witness so many mothers and daughters unite to honour this wonderful relationship."

Sara Ali Khan, a respected actor and granddaughter, commented, "Motherhood epitomises true love and selflessness. Such events remind us of the enduring strength and resilience that every mother embodies."

The event concluded successfully, leaving participants with lasting memories and a deeper appreciation for the wonders of motherhood.

