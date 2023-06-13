Yi G20 YEA India Summit 2023

Catalysing Global Change through Youth Entrepreneurship

New Delhi (India), June 13: The G20 YEA Summit 2023, to be hosted by Young Indians in July in New Delhi, is all set to empower and foster youth entrepreneurs’ contributions to economic growth, job creation, innovation, and social change. It is expected to bring together over 800 change-makers from 40+ nations, creating a platform for immersive learning and networking through a curated series of knowledge sharing.

The G20, composed of the world’s most influential economies, is at the forefront of shaping policies that shape the global landscape. From captivating discussions on economic growth, trade, and financial stability to gripping insights into sustainability, digitalization, inclusion and equal opportunity – this summit is going to be an exhilarating world of thrilling exploration of the issues at hand in G20 nations and its global significance.

The G20 Young Entrepreneurs’ Alliance (G20 YEA), established in 2010 as a parallel initiative to the G20 summit, is a global network of approximately 500,000 young entrepreneurs from G20 member countries and the organizations that support them. The alliance focuses on various areas related to entrepreneurship, such as access to finance, education and training, mentorship and networking, regulatory reform, and internationalization. By fostering connections between young entrepreneurs, providing them with resources and support, and advocating for their interests, the G20 YEA aims to empower the next generation of business leaders and innovators.

According to Dilip Krishna, National Chairman, Yi, “India is growing rapidly as a country for start-ups and entrepreneurs and is currently the 3rd largest start up economy worldwide. As the 5th largest economy in the world with the youngest working population, India is world ready and a land of opportunities for growth. We at Young Indians are proud to host the G20 YEA summit in India this year, which will be an apt platform for networking, learning, and collaborating.”

The annual summit sees members from 20+ nations gather to exchange ideas, share best practices, and develop recommendations for government policymakers. These recommendations are then presented to the G20 leaders during their summit, with the goal of influencing policy decisions and creating an enabling environment for youth entrepreneurship. In addition, this year we will be joined by many guest nations to make this a truly global event.

“At the heart of the G20 YEA lies the relentless spirit of the power of togetherness. It unites the next generation of trailblazers with meaningful dialogues and strong partnerships that transcend borders. This year the theme is aptly Hum – Together We are One, which celebrates the power of coming together as a force of change. We are both humbled and proud at Yi to be at the forefront of this year’s summit, which is sure to open avenues for economic and business growth in a sustainable manner,”says Vishal Agarwalla, G20 YEA Sherpa & National Vice Chairman Yi.

‘Hum’ is the credo for the G20 India Summit 2023. Hum in Hindi means togetherness. Hum stands for humanity. Symbolic of interdependence, in global languages it connotes a universal chant, resonating in unison. Yi, as a part of the Young Entrepreneurs Alliance, wants to celebrate this power of oneness, so that together, the alliance can usher in positive transformation, peaceful co-existence and harmony.

Yi recognises entrepreneurship as a key element of transformation for India heading into the next decade of growth. Young Indians has a vision to be recognized for creating an environment that promotes entrepreneurship as a tool for developing India. Through mentorship and knowledge delivery, Yi is creating an environment to prepare school and college students for entrepreneurship. Programs that enable entrepreneurs to scale are also executed regularly.

The G20 YEA summit 2023 will be held from July 13–15 in New Delhi. For more information, visit https://www.g20yea-india.com

About Young Indians

Young Indians (Yi), an integral part of the Confederation of Indian Industry, is a movement for Indian youth to come together to lead, co-create and influence India’s future. Yi has become a dynamic community of over 5,000 members across 55 city chapters. Entrepreneurs, business owners, professionals and influencers under the age of 45 are part of this group. Youth leadership sits at the heart of Yi. It works with young leaders from all walks of life to empower and educate them while bringing in valuable leadership experiences and learning opportunities for them. Yi is a platform for stakeholder engagement led by youth across three key dimensions – awareness, action and advocacy. This engagement is taken forward through Yi’s various projects, including Masoom, Road Safety, Gift an Organ, Accessibility, Climate Change, Entrepreneurship and Innovation.

