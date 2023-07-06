Yoga training camp in one thousand villages under the guidance of Pranita Deore Chikhalikar in Nanded

New Delhi (India), July 6: BJP state executive member of Nanded, Pranita Deore Chikhalikar, has been continuously engaged in social service and human service for years. As part of a campaign to mark the completion of nine years of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government and the 6th World Yoga Day, the BJP celebrated Yoga Week in Nanded from June 14 to June 21 last month. Yoga training camps were organized in one thousand villages, and yoga training was given.

In these seven days, under the guidance of Pranita Deore Chikhalikar, yoga training camps were organized in one thousand villages of the district, and various competitions were organized.

An essay competition, a speech competition on the importance of yoga, a walking competition, a painting competition on the topic of yoga by Dilip Thakur, yoga competition were organized. A yoga camp was organized in Nanded city on 20th June, and the main program of World Yoga Day was organized on 21st June at Sri Guru Granth Sahib Bhavan, Yatri Niwas, Nanded.

It is notable that Pranita Deore Chikhalikar, who was a member of the Zilla Parishad, has been a One Woman Army. In the villages, she charged the battle against drought. She attended water shed management training organized by Paani Foundation and worked hard day and night visiting villages. To encourage people to participate in the Satyamev Jayate Water Cup 2018, she went to villages and addressed meetings.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor