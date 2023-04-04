Yogesh Dalal: A Visionary Leader in the Education Industry  

New Delhi (India), April 4: Yogesh Dalal, also known as Montoo Dalal, is a notable name in the world of education in India. Born in Mumbai on January 12, 1972, Mr. Dalal comes from a family of educators and has been contributing to the education sector for over 34 years. Currently, he holds the position of Trustee at JD Institute of Fashion Technology, an Educational Division of JD Education Trust.

As a Trustee, Mr. Dalal is responsible for the strategic direction, vision, growth, and performance of the JD Institute of Fashion Technology, which is committed to professional ethics, standards of practice, and the care of education among the youth. For the institute, he has received several prestigious awards, including Sakal Excellence Award for Design & Skill Education by Dr. Pramod Sawant, Excellence in Fashion Design, Interior Design & Hair and Make-up Courses in Maharashtra presented by Ms. Kareena Kapoor Khan at International Quality Awards, Most trusted brand for E-Learning in Fashion, Design, Interior & Management by Sonu Sood, Best Education Institute for Fashion Design, Interior Design & Hair & Make-up Courses presented by Ms. Madhuri Dixit Nene at International Glory Awards. Best Franchise Business in the Design Education World by Shilpa Shetty Kundra. Indian Saga Achievers Award for Maharashtra’s leading Design Institute by Malaika Arora and many more.

Mr. Dalal spoke about his passion for spreading design education and creating the next generation of designers. He encourages creative expression in his students and genuinely loves working with them. As a leader with vision and a remarkable character, Mr. Dalal consistently ensures that every student who graduates each year exhibits performance excellence.

Under his guidance, the students have also got a chance to do promotion for the movies like Zero with Mr. Shah Rukh Khan, Ms. Anushka Sharma & Ms.Katrina Kaif, Sui Dhaga with Varun Dhawan & Anushka Sharma, to name a few

Mr. Dalal is an innovative thinker and has a positive outlook toward every new introduction in the fashion industry, experimenting with all possibilities. His professional ethics, ideal, and vision has led him to have a valuable position in the industry of fashion. He truly believes in making the most of difficult situations, adding that “Difficulties are easy.”

Apart from his professional accomplishments, Mr. Dalal is a respected member of his community. He was born to Mr. Chandraakant Dalal and Mrs. Jyostna Dalal and had two brothers, Rajesh Dalal and Nealesh Dalal. He completed his Bachelor’s degree in Commerce from St. Francis College after completing his schooling at St. Francis D’Assisi High School. He is married to Payal Dalal and has a son Rinesh Dalal.

Mr. Dalal is an action-oriented individual with problem-solving motivation, which leads people to highly value his opinions. He is self-driven and skilled at persuading and affecting influential people. Mr. Dalal believes in the motto, “You have only one life, live life king-size,” and encourages students to express their creativity freely.

Through his work as a Trustee at JD Institute of Fashion Technology, Mr. Dalal has made a significant impact on the education industry in India. His vision, passion, and commitment to excellence make him a valuable asset to the institute as well as the industry as a whole.

