Yokogawa to Acquire Indian Flowmeter Manufacturer Adept Fluidyne

Enabling the delivery of Yokogawa technology with local production

Yokogawa Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6841) announces that it has finalized an agreement to acquire Adept Fluidyne Pvt. Ltd. (“Adept”), one of the largest domestic manufacturers of magnetic flowmeters in India. The purchase process is expected to be completed by the end of March 2024. This acquisition will provide Yokogawa with an Indian manufacturing base for its lineup of high- performance magnetic flowmeters and give the company access to Adept's product lineup, enabling more timely delivery of a broad portfolio of flowmeter products for the burgeoning India market.

Flowmeters are an essential industrial instrument that can measure the flow rates and, with some products, the density and temperature of liquids, gases, and steam. Various measurement technologies are available depending on the purpose of measurement, the type and condition of the fluid or gas, and the measurement conditions. With the rapid expansion of India's industrial sector under the Government of India's “Make in India” initiative, demand for flowmeters continues to grow.

Established in 1983, Adept has been manufacturing magnetic flowmeters for over 30 years, and introduced ultrasonic flowmeters to its lineup in 2010. The company has supplied over 70,000 flowmeters to the water, wastewater, and other industry sectors, and also provides IoT gateways, smart water meters, and flowmeter calibration services. In recent years, the company has expanded its sales network across India, and has won major public and private sector orders across the country. It also exports to customers in more than 25 countries.

Moving forward, Yokogawa is intending to enhance Adept's manufacturing capabilities and certified flow calibration facilities in Pune to enable local production of its lineup of magnetic flowmeters in line with its global quality standards. Yokogawa will also continue to provide Adept's range of flowmeters through the sales networks of both companies.

Yokogawa established a local subsidiary in India in 1987, and since then has been delivering control systems and field instruments for plants in the energy industry, as well as remote monitoring for water supply and wastewater networks as part of India's National Hydrology Project and control systems for water treatment facilities. Yokogawa also has systems engineering teams and an R&D center in India that support its global operations.

Vinayak Gadre, Managing Director of Adept, said, “Today marks a pivotal moment in our company’s history as we announce our acquisition by Yokogawa, a leading Japanese multinational. Together, we embark on a journey of innovation and growth, combining the best of Indian expertise with Japanese ingenuity.” Hiroshi Tanoguchi, Yokogawa Electric Vice President and head of the Yokogawa Products Headquarters, commented, “India is one of our most strategically important markets, and we look forward to sharing our manufacturing know-how with the Adept team in order to provide made-in- India Yokogawa flowmeters as soon as possible. With Adept becoming part of the Yokogawa Group, we will provide a full range of general use and specialized flowmeters to the water, energy, chemical, and many other sectors.”

A nationwide project aimed at optimizing the supply of water resources within India and enhancing the capacity of management institutions. It is intended to improve the decision-making support systems related to assessment and planning on the scope, quality, and access to water resources, and the management of flooding and catchment areas.

About Yokogawa

Yokogawa provides advanced solutions in the areas of measurement, control, and information to customers across a broad range of industries, including energy, chemicals, materials, pharmaceuticals, and food. Yokogawa addresses customer issues regarding the optimization of production, assets, and the supply chain with the effective application of digital technologies, enabling the transition to autonomous operations. Founded in Tokyo in 1915, Yokogawa continues to work toward a sustainable society through its 17,000+ employees in a global network of 129 companies spanning 60 countries.

