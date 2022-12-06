Young voices chant the Bhagavad Gita in a Competition organised by Chinmaya Mission, Gurugram

To promote the augmentation of spiritual conscience among students, The Chinmaya Mission conducted a Geeta Chanting Competition for the students in an annual event

New Delhi, December 06: Chinmaya Mission believes that Bhagavad Gita chanting and competitions are vehicles for inspiring and motivating children and adults to learn and memorise the sacred verses of Srimad Bhagavad Gita. Further, such contests help children understand and learn Gita’s teachings, enabling them to imbibe high moral values and develop a good character that helps them in their lives.

This year about 800 children from 20-plus schools registered for the competition. Children learnt the verses of Chapter 3 and chanted the same in the competition. Through qualifying rounds, about 400 children participated in the preliminary and final rounds on 26 November 2022, held at Scottish High International School, Gurugram.

“It is not just about winning prizes, but the whole process of learning to chant the verses in proper Sanskrit, without a flaw in the recitation, helps people to memorise the Bhagavad Gita in the name of competition. Bhagavad Gita is a life manual that teaches the art of leading a happy and successful life by harmonising personal, social, professional, and spiritual lives,” said Ms Devyani Sharma, a Data Scientist and famous Odissi Dancer.

“Recitations of the shlokas of the Bhagavad Gita calm the mind and instil a sense of peace in the atmosphere. The book is a manual on how to live and endure a righteous way of life, which is certainly above the general purview of religion. The schools must be complimented for their unique initiative of connecting students with the ethos of their civilization and fostering a pluralistic view on harmony and parity among children,” said Mr Pankaj Bansal, a renowned Entrepreneur.

“Chant – Study – Know – Live”. Chanting introduces one to such a noble text. This kindles the curiosity to know more about the meaning and the contents. This, in turn, leads to study. The knowledge gained thereby is translated into actions and thus becomes a way of life. Also, it is the remedy for multifarious problems that not only imparts quintessential theoretical perspectives on compassion, love, and tranquillity. It is a compendium of humanist principles that aren’t exclusive to any particular religion,” said Abha Malhotra, Senior Vice President of Chinmaya Mission Gurugram.

Spreading the message and teaching of the Bhagavad Gita is one of the most important aims of the Mission. The need to hold such competitions was felt to impart cultural and value education to students.

Apart from Chanting, students also participated in colouring, drawing and essay writing competitions based on the theme of the Bhagavad Gita. All participants were given participation certificates, and winners were given trophies. Teachers and parents supported their wards with great enthusiasm.

To encourage the children, Devyanai Sharma, Data Scientist and famous Odissi Dancer and Pankaj Bansal, Founder and Group CEO (The Work Capital), joined as Chief Guests.

Chinmaya Mission, Gurugram is grateful to the participating children, their teachers and parents for their participation and to Scottish High International School for its contribution to organising this event.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor