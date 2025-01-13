YourStory Appoints Former Microsoft Executive Sangeeta Bavi as Chief Operating Officer

BusinessWire India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 13: YourStory today announced the appointment of Sangeeta Bavi, former Executive Director, Digital Natives at Microsoft, as its Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective January 27, 2025. In her new role, Sangeeta will oversee all business operations and drive revenue growth as the company prepares for its next phase of growth. She will report to Shradha Sharma, Founder and CEO of YourStory.

With two-and-a-half decades of experience across global giants like Microsoft and Nokia, Sangeeta has established a remarkable track record in building high-impact teams and driving scale. In her decade of experience at Microsoft, she spearheaded the Digital Natives vertical, building it from the ground up and establishing it as a leading growth engine for engaging India's top digital-scale startups. Her leadership was instrumental in scaling the vertical into a trusted ecosystem partner for startups and a valued business vertical at Microsoft. Sangeeta has also been a mentor to several startups, and has played an active volunteer role in the Saasboomi community.

Prior to that, Sangeeta served as Chief of Staff to the President of Microsoft India, where she played a pivotal role in driving strategic initiatives and aligning business goals across the organisation. At Nokia, Sangeeta led the Developer Outreach programme, fostering partnerships with the developer community and driving innovation through localised solutions, scaling the programme to Tier 1 and Tier 2 towns of India.

Shradha Sharma, Founder and CEO of YourStory, said: "I'm thrilled to welcome Sangeeta to the YourStory family as our Chief Operating Officer. Sangeeta and I have had the privilege of collaborating since 2012, and her deep enterprise expertise combined with her sharp focus on the startup and developer ecosystems makes her the perfect fit for YourStory. Over the past year, we've laid strong foundations for the future, and with Sangeeta onboard, we're gearing up for some game-changing announcements and initiatives in 2025. Personally, I couldn't be more excited to have her join us as the COO as we embark on this transformative journey."

Speaking on her new role, Sangeeta Bavi said: "I'm truly honoured to join YourStory, a company that has played such a vital role in shaping India's entrepreneurial and business ecosystem. Having worked closely with startups and innovators throughout my career, I am passionate about enabling growth and impact at scale. Joining YourStory at this exciting juncture presents an incredible opportunity to drive operations, scale initiatives, and further amplify the platform's impact as a catalyst for entrepreneurship and innovation in India."

With Sangeeta's appointment, YourStory continues to strengthen its leadership team as it positions itself for the next phase of innovation and growth. Stay tuned for exciting updates and announcements that you will hear from YourStory over the coming days.

