YSP Media on helping Award-winning Shark Tank India participants promote their venture

, a digital marketing company founded by Yash Patvekar has been helping Head and Heart, one of the most memorable participants featured on Shark Tank India, to market their offerings. Founded by Gurnandan Singh, Head and Heart uses a Japanese scientific technique for brain optimization, allowing people to enhance their brain powers and enhance productivity.

Owing to the venture's successful implementation and social relevance, Head and Heart has been awarded by The President of India, Ram Nath Kovind. After successfully training 5,000 students and catering to more than 1,100 students coming to the institute from across the world, the company is willing to expand its reach with digital marketing.

YSP Media has been working with Head and Heart for reaching out to its audience and conveying the essence of the brand. With the intention of boosting sales by 150 per cent, the digital marketing firm has been helping Head and Heart create channel-specific marketing campaigns and run ads on Facebook and YouTube. Owing to an increase in the popularity of the venture, Head and Heart is currently working with YSP Media for building a robust sales funnel and design landing pages that improve conversion rates.

The experience of working with international clients comprising of lifestyle coaches, doctors, etc. based in the US and the UK has allowed YSP Media to sell the high-ticket programs organized by Head and Heart. This was also one of the biggest challenges faced by the brand and the marketing agency as getting traction for selling high-ticket programs on the internet has always been difficult.

Yash Patvekar, the founder of YSP Media, considers his work to be more of a social service than marketing. He says, "It is an honour to be working with a brand like Head and Heart which has amassed nationwide popularity in less than a year. Tackling social media in the age of digitization has always been difficult due to intense competition in the market. However, promoting a venture like Head and Heart makes my marketing efforts feel wholesome as the result that comes out of the traction is quite fulfilling. I hope the campaigns we create and the ads we run allow the company to spread their word and enhance the potential of the human brain in the best way possible."

