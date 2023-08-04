Yudiz Solutions Limited brings its IPO on the close on 8th of August ’23, First SME IPO to have maximum number of anchor investors

PNN

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], August 4: Yudiz Solutions Limited, a leading technologies services provider based in Ahmedabad, brings its IPO for 27,17,600 shares of face value of Rs 10/- each. The price band issue has been fixed at Rs. 162/- to 165/- per equity share, aggregating to Rs 44.84 crores. The lot size will be 800 shares. Out of 27,17,600 shares, 1,36,800 equity shares will be reserved for subscription by the market maker (Market Maker Reservation portion). The remaining 25,80,800 will be referred to as the “net issue”. The issue and net issue will constitute 26.33% and 25.01% respectively of the post issue paid up equity share capital of the company. The issue opens on the 3rd of August ’23 for the anchor investors and on 4th of August ‘23 for the public. It closes on the 8th of August ’23 and will subsequently be listed on NSE Emerge. The book running lead manager to the issue is Narnolia Financial Services Limited, the advisor to the issue is PLS Capital Consultants Private Limited and Longview Research & Advisory Private Limited and the registrar to the issue is Mas Services Limited.

The highly anticipated IPO of Yudiz Solutions Limited has garnered significant support from top-level investors with 10 renowned names bidding as anchors and reflecting their unwavering faith in the company's prospects. Notably, renowned entities like Jagdish Master run Quantum State Investment Fund, previously associated with Erstwhile Enam Holdings, being among the key backers. Other prominent names that have invested include Lalit Dua backed Rajasthan Global, Resonance, Chattigarh Investments, Tano Investment, NAV Capital, Neomile, Craft Emerging Fund, and several others, signifying a strong vote of confidence in Yudiz Solutions Limited's future growth.

Bharat Shamjibhai Patel, Chirag Rajendrakumar Leuva, Pratik Bhaskarbhai Patel and Ability Games Limited are the promoters of the company.

Yudiz Solutions Limited is a digital transformation catalyst offering empirical solutions in game, blockchain app development, AI/ML, with expertise in AR/VR, website, UI/UX and Mobile app development, IoT solutions, IT Strategy & Consulting which help elevate business practices. It utilises state of the art technologies and talented individuals for scaling businesses on a global platform. The aim of the company is to provide cost-effective, scalable solutions and has been recognized for its innovative contributions for its collaborative and progressive approaches.

Yudiz Solutions Limited serves a range of industries and sectors such as entertainment, automobile, finance, media, construction, pharmaceuticals, hospitality, healthcare, education, sports, retail and eCommerce, manufacturing and many more. Its leading clients include Akasa Air, Nestle, Zydus, Cera, RR Kabel, CricTracker, Allen, NEC, Groupon and many more.

Yudiz's customer-centric approach has resulted in high client retention rates, with a commitment to providing tailored solutions that exceed expectations. Leveraging its expertise in cutting-edge technologies and agile methodologies, it helps its clients achieve their business objectives. Its unwavering focus on delivering value, reliability, and excellence has earned it a reputation as a trusted partner, building long-lasting relationships with customers in the digital space.

Yudiz Gaming Studio is a new venture by Yudiz Solutions Limited which focuses on creating high-quality games for multiple platforms. Its goal is to create visually stunning games that leave a lasting impression on the players. It plans to leverage its expertise to design and develop games that stand out from the competition. Its team has made significant progress in the development of games integrating modern technologies. Its team is dedicated to staying up-to-date with the latest industry trends and technologies, and it is committed to delivering exceptional quality in every game that they develop. It believes that with the right resources and support, it can become a leading player in the gaming industry.

Yudiz Solutions Limited has been recognised by the industry experts for its services and has been awarded the ICT Emerging Tech Leader by MSME, Best Skill Games Tech Provider at G2G, Game Developer of the Year by Gamex and Best Blockchain Studio at Web3 Summit Global Awards.

On the financial front, Yudiz Solutions Limited has shown consistent growth. Crisil SME 1 grading, Its revenue from operations for FY23 stood at Rs 2,731.45 lakhs as compared to Rs 1,875.98 lakhs for FY22 and Rs 1,282.67 for FY21. It registered PBT of Rs 361.66 lakhs for FY23, as compared to Rs 116.67 lakhs for FY22 and Rs 80.73 lakhs for FY21. Its EPS for FY23 was 7.47, while the same for FY22 was 1.61 and for FY21, it was 1.76.

Yudiz Solutions Limited is dedicated to creating a positive societal impact through training programs, collaborating with non-profit organisations and participating in social cause events. It empowers professionals with the skills needed for success, fabricates solutions to address social and environmental issues and volunteers to promote community well-being and social justice. Its commitment to social contribution is an integral part of its mission, enabling it to be a responsible corporate citizen.

Website: https://www.yudiz.com/

