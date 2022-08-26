Y&V Events hosts the first edition of Asia Pacific Dance Congress (APDC) in Dubai

100+ participants participated from 12 cities in India and UAE

August 26: Y&V Events has successfully hosted the first edition of the Asia Pacific Dance Congress (APDC) in the city of gold- Dubai, which showcased the finest dances, dancers, and choreographers from Asia and the Middle East. The grand dancing championship was held between 12th– 15th Aug 2022, and more than 100 participants participated from 12 different cities in India and UAE.

The high-end event brought together well-known dance and choreography industry figures as well as a power-packed audience. Guest of Honor Rajat Karol (President – World Bollywood Dance Federation) and Chief Guest Arvind Kumar (President- All India Dance sport Federation) facilitated the awards to the best performers and winners of the competition.

“At Y&V Events, we are honoured to host the first edition of Asia Pacific Dance Congress. We organized the event to break people’s stereotypical impressions of dance forms. The spirit of contemporary dance is to integrate with other art forms and build connections with daily life. I am also grateful to all the participants, judges and everyone who took part in making the event a success.”, said Yavit Singh, Co-Founder, Y&V Events.

“We facilitated the event to give wings to young aspirants who, in the midst of the world’s uncertainty and stress, had been looking forward to a competition like this. Bollywood dance is something we all grew up with, and our film industry demonstrates such a diverse culture, which is reflected in our dance choreographies. Bollywood has a fan base that extends beyond India, as evidenced by the fact that participants from Asia and the Middle East came to compete.”, said Varun S Rana, Co-Founder, Y&V Events.

Aspiring dancers from New Delhi, Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Jallandhar, Pune, Bangalore, Mumbai, Lucknow, Abu Dhabi, Oman, Sharjah, and Dubai were given the unique opportunity to participate in 12 myriad workshops led by dance legends such as Fernando Aguilera, Jai Kumar Nair, Deepthi Shetty, PurvaKoser, Saj& Emi, and a master class by Terence Lewis. The workshop enabled participants to put on their dancing shoes and learn a variety of dance styles such as Contemporary, Bollywood, Hip Hop, Ballet, Bellydance, Indian Classical, and Latin Dance.

The Asia Pacific Open Dance Championship was judged by Terence Lewis, Fernando Aguilera and Varun DS Rana. Based on a variety of criteria, including a dancer’s age, level, technique, performance quality, choreography, and presentation, below are the winners in several categories.

Solo Category Winners

Akaisha (Dubai, 6-9yrs)

Nathan (Sharjah, 9-12yrs)

Daksh Mehra (Jalandhar, 13-19yrs)

Aashna Bagri (Panchkula, 20-35yrs)

Super Mom- Aarti Jain (Ludhiana)

Duet category

Lavanya & Vanya (Ludhiana, 9-12yrs)

Prekhanshi&Dishifrom Nikhil Dance Studio (Pune, 13-19yrs)

Daksh &Gourav (Jalandhar, 20-35yrs)

Group Winners

SKK Ludhiana- Junior

SKK Ludhiana- Senior

About APDC

Asia Pacific Dance Congress (APDC) is an annual Dance Congress wherein Y&V Events provide an opportunity to the kids, students and adults from extended dance communities across the country to come together and learn from the International and National Artists and perform together, showcasing their Love for Dance – which is the motto of APDC!! The lead organizing contriver behind the event is Salsa India (managed by Yavit Singh) which is the biggest and oldest Salsa and Social Dancing Network in India and has taught over 20,000 students of all ages in the last 20 years.

In the past 15 years, this team has successfully done over 30 Latin Dance congresses and has always had a full house every year with an audience of almost 1000+ participants and has left the audience wanting more. One of the most popular events is Danza Pura which is the most favoured Latin Dance congress in our country, involving people from all walks of life, bringing them under one roof to experience the world of Dance Congresses.

Media Contact

Shashank Sethi : +91-9958196997, shashank.sethi@ihorizoncommunications.com

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor