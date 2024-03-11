ZARI JAIPUR Reveals the Highly Awaited UDHARAN- Themed Spring/Summer 2024 Collection

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], March 11: ZARI JAIPUR, a prominent fashion brand, recently hosted a captivating evening during the Jaipur Times Fashion Week, showcasing a harmonious blend of Legacy, Tradition, Craftsmanship, Emotions, and a Contemporary outlook. The focal point of this spectacular event was the presentation of their themed collection, Udharan, for the upcoming Spring/Summer 2024 season, held at the Jaipur Marriott.

Ankit Palawat, Director at ZARI JAIPUR, expressed, “Udharan goes beyond being a mere fashion show; it sets an epitome for all, where every stitch and detail narrates a story of craftsmanship, elegance, and innovation. Each garment in our collection is deeply entrenched in the essence of gotta, marodi, zardosi, paying homage to the garments passed down through generations. Udharan encapsulates everything Zari stands for: ‘Udhaaran pyaar ka,’ ‘Udhaaran kalaakari ka,’ ‘Udhaaran Apnepan ka,'” added Preet Palawat, Creative Director at ZARI JAIPUR.

Founded in November 2005, ZARI has established itself as one of the leading players in Women’s Ethnic wear nationwide. The brand is synonymous with originality and exquisiteness, offering a wide range of full trousseau collections, including designer Lehenga, Suits, Sarees, Gowns, and Indo-Western outfits.

ZARI boasts a strong presence in both online and offline retail, with locations in Indore, Raipur, Udaipur, and Bilaspur. The flagship store is located in Jaipur. With 6 retail stores, wholesale across 80 cities and 5L+ buyers, a huge manufacturing unit, ZARI provides direct or indirect employment to more than 2000 people.

