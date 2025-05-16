Zaveri & Co. Celebrates Mother’s Day with a Heartfelt Tribute to Mothers Across Generations

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 15: In a heartfelt gesture celebrating the spirit of motherhood, Zaveri & Co., one of Gujarat's most iconic jewellery brands, hosted a special Mother's Day gathering on May 10th, uniting employees, their mothers, and children from across all branches in a celebration full of love, joy, and meaningful moments enhancing the joy of motherhood.

The event was marked by warmth and laughter as women employees from every branch came together for an engaging afternoon of games, bonding activities, and a delightful cupcake decoration competition. What made the celebration even more meaningful was the thoughtful decision to distribute the beautifully decorated cupcakes to local old-age homes, bringing smiles and a sense of belonging to elderly mothers who often go unnoticed.

“At Zaveri & Co., we believe in celebrating relationships that matter, both within our teams and beyond. This Mother’s Day, we wanted to go a step further and spread love not only to our employees and their families but also to the forgotten mothers in old age homes,” said a managing director, Raj Mandalia from Zaveri & Co.

This unique celebration was more than just a company event; it was a tribute to maternal love in all its forms. By connecting different generations and acknowledging the often-overlooked elderly, Zaveri & Co. added a layer of compassion and social responsibility to their festivities.

The initiative highlighted the brand's commitment to nurturing a culture of care and inclusion, not only within the organization but also in the community at large.

About Zaveri & Co.

Zaveri & Co. is one of Gujarat's leading luxury jewellery houses, known for its timeless craftsmanship, exquisite designs, and commitment to celebrating tradition with a modern touch. With decades of heritage and a customer-first approach, the brand continues to redefine elegance and emotion through every piece it creates.

