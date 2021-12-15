Zell Education partners with Chandigarh University to offer range of international financial qualifications

India's leading finance and accounts edtech startup, Zell Education has partnered with Chandigarh University to offer international professional qualifications like ACCA, CPA & CIMA along with their bachelor`s and master's degrees.

With this partnership, Zell would be acting as their technical partner to assist CU in reaching their goal of training 5000 students by the end of the upcoming financial years.

Dominating in its niche of Accounting and Finance education, Zell, in its technical capacity, will help CU to provide access to these degrees to students sitting abroad wanting to opt for these relevant financial qualifications. The partnership aims to address the current surge in demand for courses such as ACCA, CPA, CIMA and prepare a student beyond textual understanding which will mould them to be industry ready along with meaningful career transition.

Keeping in view all challenges of a learner, Zell has designed a unique structure of online and project based training combined with mentor support to create transformative learning experiences. The edtech leverages AI, ML and other tools to ensure students receive all content at the right time and can study better.

Their internal learning management system 'Nimbus' facilitates learning at students' own pace, time, flexibility thus creating better learning experience for students and hence improving efficiency. This entire journey aids a student with seamless learning experience thereby assisting them in building a rewarding career at an early age.

Since its inception, Zell has impacted over 10,000 students to build their careers in Accounting and Finance. Accredited as a Platinum Approved Learning Partner of ACCA (UK), Zell has produced consistent rank-holders at the national & international levels.

Anant Bengani, Co-Founder & Director, Zell Education said, "This tie up will pave a smoother route for students who are willing to take up global qualifications along with their undergrad. In the same time span, the students will own dual qualification."

He further added, "In this competitive day and age having global qualification changes the dynamic of a student's profile. The entire learning experience will give students an edge over others and help them fast forwarding their career by becoming industry ready at an early stage."

Dr Nitya Prakash, Director, Institute of Distance & Online Learning, Chandigarh University said, "With this partnership, we aim to bring international courses of finance and accountancy under one roof for our students. Chandigarh University along with Zell Education aims to provide world class international finance courses to students across India and abroad."

Chandigarh University along with Zell Education aims at providing students with global exposure and international certifications through their courses in ACCA, CPA, CIMA etc. These global courses allow for the holistic development of students and will provide them with the right knowledge, skills, values and ethics.

