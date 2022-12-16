Zensciences conceptualises brand strategy and identity for Fractal company, Asper.ai

Zensciences, an award-winning marketing consulting firm helped Fractal , a global provider of AI offerings, launch its latest AI product - Asper.ai.

won the mandate earlier this year after a multi-agency pitch which included global agencies as well. As part of the engagement, Zensciences also designed and developed the website for Asper .

"We were looking for a partner who understands our vision for the business, knows the market landscape and could help us build a distinct brand narrative that gets translated to our identity. We're extremely happy to have partnered with Zensciences. They have been able to tell a compelling story and design a brand which is truly memorable," said Anuj Kaushik, Chief Commercial Officer, Asper.ai.

Asper.ai's 'autonomic decisioning' unlocks revenue growth and transforms organisations into adaptive intelligent enterprises. The name Asper.ai was inspired from the word 'aspiration'. It signifies the effort coupled with the belief to fulfil the aspirations of each of its stakeholders, be it customers, partners or employees.

Asper's logo mark, composed of four parallelograms, represents Asper's interconnected digital product that solves enterprises' dynamic, voluminous decision-making tasks, which often operate in silos. The configuration creates a four-pointed star at the core, representing revenue growth. The colour palette has been selected to reflect the personality of the brand - playful, young and vibrant.

"Zensciences specialises in The business context that we bring to the table, along with creativity, is what differentiates us from others. With so many AI-led product companies being launched, it was interesting and challenging to arrive at the brand strategy for Asper. It's certainly gratifying to see the positive response from the Asper team. Wishing them all the very best for their future endeavours," said Rohit Kumar, Co-founder and Partner, Zensciences.

Zensciences is an award-winning brand and . They aim to bridge the gap between business and creative outcomes. With expertise in strategy, digital, , , and technology - they bring the insight, experience, and capabilities needed to realize opportunities and help customers solve business challenges. Zensciences currently works with Fortune 500 companies, mid-market enterprises, and edge start-ups across the globe. Zensciences is also a member of the Forbes 2022 Agency Council and is a preferred partner for LinkedIn.

