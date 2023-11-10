“Zero – The Restaurant” by Studio A+S Clinches Bronze at Prestigious APSDA Awards

Surat (Gujarat) [India], November 10: Studio A+S, a distinguished architectural firm based in Surat, comprising Ashish Patel, Sagar Shah, and Husain Cinemawala, has been bestowed with the prestigious Bronze Trophy in the Food and Beverage category at the APSDA (Asia Pacific Space Designers Association) Awards 2023. The accolade was conferred for their outstanding “Zero – The Restaurant” project during a grand ceremony held on October 28, 2023, at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre in Malaysia.

APSDA stands as one of the most prominent design bodies in the Asia Pacific Region, boasting a jury panel comprising top designers from countries such as Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, India, Japan, China, and South Korea. The competition witnessed over 500 entries from more than 20 countries, showcasing a high level of participation and global recognition.

Studio A+S’s “Zero – The Restaurant” project competed in the Food and Beverage category, where seven exceptional projects were shortlisted. The award-winning firm secured the Bronze Award, reflecting its commitment to innovation and excellence in architectural design.

“As proud members of IIID (Institute of Indian Interior Designers, Surat), we were privileged to be informed about the prestigious APSDA Awards 2023. Eager to showcase our commitment to innovative design, we enthusiastically participated with our project, ‘Zero – The Restaurant.’ This recognition from APSDA is a testament to our dedication to pushing the boundaries of sustainable and transformative architectural design,” said Sagar Shah, Partner, Studio A+S.

This distinctive project involved converting an existing car showroom building into a fine-dining restaurant, completed in May 2023.

“Zero – The Restaurant” not only exemplifies architectural brilliance but also showcases a commitment to sustainability. The architects utilized old materials and techniques to minimize waste and resource consumption, aligning with the client’s vision of a zero-waste policy. The clients, Jayesh Setha and Prashant Setha collaborated with Studio A+S to bring this innovative and sustainable dining space to life.

The Bronze Trophy at APSDA Awards 2023 is a testament to Studio A+S’s dedication to pushing the boundaries of architectural design and its ability to transform visionary concepts into remarkable realities.

